Raj Nidimoru's Sister Welcomes Samantha Into The Family

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Nidimoru/Instagram

Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru welcomed his new bride Samantha Ruth Prabhu into the family with a warm note on social media.

She also posted a picture of the wedding, which took place on December 1 at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

'While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today... soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain... but tears of gratitude,' Sheetal wrote.

'Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of 'gentle alignment' in Raj and Samantha's journey,'

'As a family we feel so proud of how they are walking forward... with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention,' she added.

'And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way.

'Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don't just happen...they arrive with peace.

'As I light the sesame oil lamps my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right.'

Meanwhile, Samantha's former father-in-law Nagarjuna also holds good wishes for her.

A source close to the actor tells Subhash K Jha, "There is absolutely no malice in Nag's and his family's heart for Samantha. They all want her to be happy in life."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff