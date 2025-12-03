Step Inside Sonakshi-Zaheer's Sprawling Home

In her latest vlog, Sonakshi Sinha gives a gorgeous tour of her sprawling Mumbai home, which she shares with husband Zaheer Iqbal.
A view of the living room with a balcony.
Zaheer zooms past the dining area.
The balcony has gorgeous views of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea.
Sonakshi especially likes the sunset view.
The kitchen is designed the way Zaheer wanted it: Everything in steel finish.
Another view of the sprawling living room.
Welcome to their 'cozy den'.
The idea of a blue wall came from Patralekhaa and Rajkummar's home. The wall is dotted with their travel pictures.
Sonakshi likes indoor plants while Zaheer feels they just invite insects!
A view of the bedroom with remote-controlled curtains and a small red fridge.
Don't miss Sonakshi's wardrobe.
The vanity mirror has Sonakshi's make-up area on the left and Zaheer's side on the right.
The picture of Sonakshi and Zaheer in Finland has been painted by a Nepali artist named Suchet.
Unique lighting!
Sonakshi's rotating shoe rack.
Zaheer relaxes in the jacuzzi, his favourite place 'in the world'!
Sonakshi sits with her favourite dragonflies.
With the gym facing such a spectacular view, exercising must be fun!
A lovely sit-out, where conversations get even more interesting.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff