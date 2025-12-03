HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Step Inside Sonakshi-Zaheer's Sprawling Home

Step Inside Sonakshi-Zaheer's Sprawling Home

By REDIFFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
December 03, 2025 13:09 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

In her latest vlog, Sonakshi Sinha gives a gorgeous tour of her sprawling Mumbai home, which she shares with husband Zaheer Iqbal. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

A view of the living room with a balcony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

Zaheer zooms past the dining area.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

The balcony has gorgeous views of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

Sonakshi especially likes the sunset view. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

The kitchen is designed the way Zaheer wanted it: Everything in steel finish.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

Another view of the sprawling living room.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

Welcome to their 'cozy den'.

The idea of a blue wall came from Patralekhaa and Rajkummar's home. The wall is dotted with their travel pictures.

Sonakshi likes indoor plants while Zaheer feels they just invite insects!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

A view of the bedroom with remote-controlled curtains and a small red fridge.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

Don't miss Sonakshi's wardrobe.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

The vanity mirror has Sonakshi's make-up area on the left and Zaheer's side on the right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

The picture of Sonakshi and Zaheer in Finland has been painted by a Nepali artist named Suchet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

Unique lighting!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

Sonakshi's rotating shoe rack.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

Zaheer relaxes in the jacuzzi, his favourite place 'in the world'!  

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

Sonakshi sits with her favourite dragonflies. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

With the gym facing such a spectacular view, exercising must be fun!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

A lovely sit-out, where conversations get even more interesting.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFFF MOVIES
