Kajal, Katrina, Yami: Celeb Brides In Red

While pastel lehengas and saris have been in the spotlight from time to time, nothing captures a bride’s radiance like the colour red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who tied the knot with director Raj Nidimoru, wore a stunning red Banarasi sari with handwoven zardosi work.

Namrata Thakker lists the other celebrity brides in red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone donned a heavily embroidered red lehenga with a matching dupatta for her Sindhi wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga-choli for her wedding, completing her look with temple-style chunky jewellery and flawless makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa chose a tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Staying true to her fashionista tag, Sonam Kapoor went all out on her big day, looking stunning in a red and gold lehenga-choli designed by Anuradha Vakil, paired with vintage-style jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who married Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding ceremony, looked dreamy in a red ensemble custom-designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam made a radiant bride in red as she wore her mother’s sari, along with her grandmother’s dupatta and jewellery for her intimate pahadi wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna /Instagram

For her Punjabi wedding, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a floral Anamika Khanna lehenga which featured intricate Kashmiri Resham work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza kept her wedding look simple and classy in a timeless red and gold Banarasi sari from Raw Mango.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy chose a Sabyasachi outfit and rocked it like the diva she is.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff