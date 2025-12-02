HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Kajal, Katrina, Yami: Celeb Brides In Red

Kajal, Katrina, Yami: Celeb Brides In Red

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 02, 2025 10:46 IST

x

While pastel lehengas and saris have been in the spotlight from time to time, nothing captures a bride’s radiance like the colour red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who tied the knot with director Raj Nidimoru, wore a stunning red Banarasi sari with handwoven zardosi work.

Namrata Thakker lists the other celebrity brides in red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone donned a heavily embroidered red lehenga with a matching dupatta for her Sindhi wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga-choli for her wedding, completing her look with temple-style chunky jewellery and flawless makeup.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa chose a tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Staying true to her fashionista tag, Sonam Kapoor went all out on her big day, looking stunning in a red and gold lehenga-choli designed by Anuradha Vakil, paired with vintage-style jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who married Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding ceremony, looked dreamy in a red ensemble custom-designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam made a radiant bride in red as she wore her mother’s sari, along with her grandmother’s dupatta and jewellery for her intimate pahadi wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna /Instagram

For her Punjabi wedding, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a floral Anamika Khanna lehenga which featured intricate Kashmiri Resham work.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza kept her wedding look simple and classy in a timeless red and gold Banarasi sari from Raw Mango.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy chose a Sabyasachi outfit and rocked it like the diva she is.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Story Behind Samantha's Bridal Sari
The Story Behind Samantha's Bridal Sari
Samantha Weds Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Weds Raj Nidimoru
FIRST PICTURES: Deepika weds Ranveer
FIRST PICTURES: Deepika weds Ranveer
IMAGES: Katrina weds Vicky
IMAGES: Katrina weds Vicky
What Goldy and Raj Wore to their Wedding
What Goldy and Raj Wore to their Wedding

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Putin's India Visit: Tougher Balancing Act for India10:50

Putin's India Visit: Tougher Balancing Act for India

Palak Tiwari's Style Moment You Can't Miss!1:03

Palak Tiwari's Style Moment You Can't Miss!

'Will watch Putin visit closely,' says German Ambassador to India4:41

'Will watch Putin visit closely,' says German Ambassador...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO