Kajal, Katrina, Yami: Celeb Brides In Red

While pastel lehengas and saris have been in the spotlight from time to time, nothing captures a bride’s radiance like the colour red.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who tied the knot with director Raj Nidimoru, wore a stunning red Banarasi sari with handwoven zardosi work.
Namrata Thakker lists the other celebrity brides in red.
Deepika Padukone donned a heavily embroidered red lehenga with a matching dupatta for her Sindhi wedding.
Katrina Kaif wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga-choli for her wedding, completing her look with temple-style chunky jewellery and flawless makeup.
Patralekhaa chose a tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil.
Staying true to her fashionista tag, Sonam Kapoor went all out on her big day, looking stunning in a red and gold lehenga-choli designed by Anuradha Vakil, paired with vintage-style jewellery.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who married Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding ceremony, looked dreamy in a red ensemble custom-designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Yami Gautam made a radiant bride in red as she wore her mother’s sari, along with her grandmother’s dupatta and jewellery for her intimate pahadi wedding.
For her Punjabi wedding, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a floral Anamika Khanna lehenga which featured intricate Kashmiri Resham work.
Dia Mirza kept her wedding look simple and classy in a timeless red and gold Banarasi sari from Raw Mango.
Mouni Roy chose a Sabyasachi outfit and rocked it like the diva she is.
