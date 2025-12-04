Sonam's FABULOUS Maternity Fashion

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, has been redefining maternity fashion, one stunning look at a time.

From attending events to hosting dinners and celebrating festive occasions, the fashionista has been serving looks with her impeccable style choices.

Namrata Thakker picks Sonam's best maternity styles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam wears a handwoven red sari by designer Palak Shah of Ekaya, and makes the look her own.

Photograph: Kind courtesy La Marquise Jewellery/Instagram

Power dressing with a hint of chicness and sass, that's Sonam dishing out major glam goals in a hot pink blazer dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Mahadevia/Instagram

The gorgeous mommy-to-be attends a wedding in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani hand-painted silk jacket featuring Swarovski crystal pearls and delicate lacquered detailing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam is like a vision in her custom Rahul Mishra Banarasi cut-work silk-cotton angarakha dress, teamed with an embroidered skirt and matching dupatta.

She rounds off her look with statement jewellery pieces from Amrapali Jewels and a pair of blingy juttis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Showing her baby bump in a beautiful mint green sari designed by Anamika Khanna, Sonam opts for statement jewellery once again to elevate her overall look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'Mama swag activated,' writes Sonam, rocking an oversized grey coat with a black-and-white printed top and a black midi skirt.

Her white heels and oversized sunnies bring out the right bit of drama.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam promotes North East's traditional attire by wearing a beautiful wrap-around inspired set designed by Easternlight Zimik, a Manipur-based artist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rimple and Harpreet/Instagram

For the Diwali celebrations, Sonam chose a custom Rimple and Harpreet outfit that was rooted in heritage, yet exuded comfort and chic elegance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam wears Designer Aseem Kapoor's jacket paired with an Aviva Peplum lehenga, adorned with print-accented marodi embroidery, resham threadwork, and delicate bead detailing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raw Mango/Instagram

Only Sonam can style a sari in so many ways! Her green drape looks fabulous paired with the silky blue shirt and jacket.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff