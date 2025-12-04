Sonam's FABULOUS Maternity Fashion

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, has been redefining maternity fashion, one stunning look at a time.
From attending events to hosting dinners and celebrating festive occasions, the fashionista has been serving looks with her impeccable style choices.
Namrata Thakker picks Sonam's best maternity styles.
Sonam wears a handwoven red sari by designer Palak Shah of Ekaya, and makes the look her own.
Power dressing with a hint of chicness and sass, that's Sonam dishing out major glam goals in a hot pink blazer dress.
The gorgeous mommy-to-be attends a wedding in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani hand-painted silk jacket featuring Swarovski crystal pearls and delicate lacquered detailing.
Sonam is like a vision in her custom Rahul Mishra Banarasi cut-work silk-cotton angarakha dress, teamed with an embroidered skirt and matching dupatta.
She rounds off her look with statement jewellery pieces from Amrapali Jewels and a pair of blingy juttis.
Showing her baby bump in a beautiful mint green sari designed by Anamika Khanna, Sonam opts for statement jewellery once again to elevate her overall look.
'Mama swag activated,' writes Sonam, rocking an oversized grey coat with a black-and-white printed top and a black midi skirt.
Her white heels and oversized sunnies bring out the right bit of drama.
Sonam promotes North East's traditional attire by wearing a beautiful wrap-around inspired set designed by Easternlight Zimik, a Manipur-based artist.
For the Diwali celebrations, Sonam chose a custom Rimple and Harpreet outfit that was rooted in heritage, yet exuded comfort and chic elegance.
Sonam wears Designer Aseem Kapoor's jacket paired with an Aviva Peplum lehenga, adorned with print-accented marodi embroidery, resham threadwork, and delicate bead detailing.
Only Sonam can style a sari in so many ways! Her green drape looks fabulous paired with the silky blue shirt and jacket.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff