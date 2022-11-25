Now, Watch Kantara on OTT

Blockbusters of the year, serial killer of Bollywood movie critics, goth teen queens discovering psychic powers and Groot in holiday mood, it's all there on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma lists OTT viewing options.

Kantara

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Folklore and caste politics come into play in Kantara's clash of human versus nature, one of the year's most raved and talked about money-spinners directed by and starring Rishabh Shetty.

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A serial killer of movie critics is pursued by top cops in R Balki's unusual thriller led by Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt.

Chhello Show/The Last Film Show

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Gujarati (with subtitles)

India's entry for the Oscars for Best International Language Film unravels the film-making aspirations of a nine-year-old from a village in Gujarat.

Meet Cute

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A feel-good anthology series around the idea of first impressions, fine impressions boasts of an ensemble cast ranging from Sathyaraj to Adah Sharma.

Padavettu

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A persuasive Nivin Pauly crusades against the corrupt system and fights for the rights of farmers against the backdrop of an idyllic Kannur village.

Good Night Oppy

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

What started out as a 90-day NASA exploration mission to Mars but lasted 15 years forms the subject of Ryan White's gripping documentary.

Disenchanted

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

It's not too happily ever after for Giselle as she finds herself confronting domestic discontent and wicked new challenges in the musical sequel to Enchanted.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

In this new Netflix original series, a daredevil cop, hot on the trail of a wanted criminal in Bihar, faces off over the classic good versus evil conflict.

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

Jesse Eisenberg plays a 40-something navigating divorce, dating, parenting and his job as a medico in the eight-part miniseries.

Wednesday

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Wednesday Addams, the creepy-eyed, pigtail sporting offshoot of The Addams Family franchise, enjoys her deviously solo outing as a psychic coming into her own while solving a murder mystery at her new boarding school.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Revisit your friends from the Guardians of the Galaxy in a special Holiday edition that promises to be all kinds of warm and fuzzy.

The Swimmers

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on a true story, the remarkable journey of two sisters and swimmers from war-ravaged Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics forms the focus of The Swimmers' triumph of spirit.

Blood Sex Royalty

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

More dramatisation than docuseries, Blood Sex Royalty, as its racy title suggests is a lustful look into the lives and loves of British monarchs.