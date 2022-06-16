Now, Get Nutrition Tips From Malaika!

Do click on the images to find out the stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Wednesday.
IMAGE: Malaika Arora has always been known for her love for fitness and nutrition, so it comes as no surprise that she will turn author soon and share wellness tips.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: It's Kareena Kapoor day out with little Jeh.
IMAGE: Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli steps out for dinner.
IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur gets clicked outside a dubbing studio. Is he dubbing for his action movie, Rashtra Kavach Om?
IMAGE: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor spend the day promoting their upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo.
While Varun can't help giving marriage advice, Anil Kapoor has been a true professional and skipped daughter Sonam's baby shower in London.
IMAGE: Huma Qureshi prefers to dress comfortably when she travels.
IMAGE: Boman Irani attends a screening of his debut Web series, Masoom, which will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 17.
Masoom is a remake of the 2018 Irish drama, Blood.
IMAGE: Samara Tijori, who is actor-filmmaker Deepak Tijori's daughter, plays Boman's daughter in the psychological thriller.
IMAGE: Directed by Mihir Desai -- with Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner and Manjari Fadnis, above, playing a key character -- Masoom explores family ties and deception after losing a loved one.
IMAGE: Aditi Pohankar attends the screening too. The second season of her Web series, She, releases on the same day as Masoom.
IMAGE: As does Ravi Dubey.
IMAGE: Gurmmeet Singh, who's in front of the camera this time, has directed the blockbuster Web series Mirzapur.
