'No One Like You, Kareena'

Dia writes a letter... Mouni sends a postcard...Kapil twins with family...
Kareena Kapoor Khan's manager Poonam Damania shares a BTS picture from Bebo's latest film The Buckingham Murders, and writes, 'What a fabulous journey this has been. Best times with the best people love you @kareenakapoorkhan no one like you.'
Chitrangda Singh dons a black suit.
Dia Mirza, who has earned raves for her performance in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, writes a letter to herself: 'Dear younger self, I am sorry. I didn't believe in your ability to persist. Thank you for never giving up and thank you for putting back the pieces even when you fell apart by keeping your heart open. I have learnt so much from you. And it is true, the best version of you is me.'
Like Shriya Pilgaonkar's outfit?
Mouni Roy sends a postcard from England.
Debinna Bonnerjee, her husband Gurmeet Choudhary and their children Lianna and Divisha go on a Goa Family Escape and Debina writes, 'Eat-sleep-play-swim-repeat .. all we did in our staycation at @thewestingoa and yes never got bored. Top it all one thing, that needs a special mention is the food, which is really really really, really, really really good, and we are not kidding.'
Avneet Kaur visits Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja for the first time.
Kapil Sharma twins with his entire family, including mother Janak Rani, wife Ginni Chatrath, daughter Anayra while performing aarti during Ganpati.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com