Rediff.com  » Movies » 'No One Like You, Kareena'

'No One Like You, Kareena'

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 16, 2024 09:04 IST
Dia writes a letter... Mouni sends a postcard...Kapil twins with family...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poonam Damania/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan's manager Poonam Damania shares a BTS picture from Bebo's latest film The Buckingham Murders, and writes, 'What a fabulous journey this has been. Best times with the best people love you @kareenakapoorkhan no one like you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh dons a black suit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/ Instagram

Dia Mirza, who has earned raves for her performance in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, writes a letter to herself: 'Dear younger self, I am sorry. I didn't believe in your ability to persist. Thank you for never giving up and thank you for putting back the pieces even when you fell apart by keeping your heart open. I have learnt so much from you. And it is true, the best version of you is me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Like Shriya Pilgaonkar's outfit?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy sends a postcard from England.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Debinna Bonnerjee/Instagram

Debinna Bonnerjee, her husband Gurmeet Choudhary and their children Lianna and Divisha go on a Goa Family Escape and Debina writes, 'Eat-sleep-play-swim-repeat .. all we did in our staycation at @thewestingoa and yes never got bored. Top it all one thing, that needs a special mention is the food, which is really really really, really, really really good, and we are not kidding.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur visits Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja for the first time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma twins with his entire family, including mother Janak Rani, wife Ginni Chatrath, daughter Anayra while performing aarti during Ganpati.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

