Rediff.com  » Movies » Buckingham Murders: Bebo Takes Us Behind The Scenes

Buckingham Murders: Bebo Takes Us Behind The Scenes

By NAMRATA THAKKER
September 10, 2024 10:37 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-awaited film The Buckingham Murders is set to release on September 13 and Hansal Mehta's directorial venture sure looks like a promising crime thriller.

The film, which will mark Bebo's debut as a producer, also stars Welsh actor Keith Allen and chef-turned-actor Ranveer Brar in important roles.

Before the movie hits the screens, Namrata Thakker takes you behind the scenes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

'Best Team Ever,' declares Kareena.

In the movie, she plays Jasmeet, a grieving British-Indian detective who is in charge of a child's murder case.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

'Shooting in every weather,' Kareena gives us proof.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Caught candid in a light moment.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Hot bag to the rescue!

Yes, that's how Bebo manages on set when the temperatures dip low.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Getting her makeup done by Mickey Contractor but not without holding on tightly to her hot bag.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Like Kareena's forest fashion?

She reveals, 'Freezing in the forest but must pose for you guys.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

The Buckingham Murders premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last October and served as the opening film for the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Interestingly, Hansal Mehta is turning this crime thriller into a franchise with The Buckingham Murders being the first part.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

'A director's actor...always. Easy, sharp, instinctive and cool... Been an absolute pleasure Hansal Mehta. This one is special guys,' writes Bebo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Indeed, Bebo is always a mood on set.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

In an interview, the gorgeous actress revealed that her character is inspired by Kate Winslet's Emmy-winning role from Mare of Easttown.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Kareena Kapoor: I get paid very well

Kareena Kapoor: I get paid very well

'I Like Being On The Brink Every Day'

'I Like Being On The Brink Every Day'

