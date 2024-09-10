Buckingham Murders: Bebo Takes Us Behind The Scenes

: Bebo Takes Us Behind The Scenes

Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-awaited film The Buckingham Murders is set to release on September 13 and Hansal Mehta's directorial venture sure looks like a promising crime thriller.

The film, which will mark Bebo's debut as a producer, also stars Welsh actor Keith Allen and chef-turned-actor Ranveer Brar in important roles.

Before the movie hits the screens, Namrata Thakker takes you behind the scenes.

'Best Team Ever,' declares Kareena.

In the movie, she plays Jasmeet, a grieving British-Indian detective who is in charge of a child's murder case.

'Shooting in every weather,' Kareena gives us proof.

Caught candid in a light moment.

Hot bag to the rescue!

Yes, that's how Bebo manages on set when the temperatures dip low.

Getting her makeup done by Mickey Contractor but not without holding on tightly to her hot bag.

Like Kareena's forest fashion?

She reveals, 'Freezing in the forest but must pose for you guys.'

The Buckingham Murders premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last October and served as the opening film for the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival.

Interestingly, Hansal Mehta is turning this crime thriller into a franchise with The Buckingham Murders being the first part.

'A director's actor...always. Easy, sharp, instinctive and cool... Been an absolute pleasure Hansal Mehta. This one is special guys,' writes Bebo.

Indeed, Bebo is always a mood on set.

In an interview, the gorgeous actress revealed that her character is inspired by Kate Winslet's Emmy-winning role from Mare of Easttown.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com