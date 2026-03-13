9 Fun Ways to Save Fuel!

With petrol prices hitting the $100 mark and an LPG crisis hitting the nation's restaurants, it's time for everyone to buckle up and save resources. But who says saving fuel has to be a daunting or boring task?

You can have fun while doing it. How? Let's find out!

Key Points Simple choices like walking instead of driving, running errands on foot like Raashii Khanna, or cycling like Daisy Shah can help reduce fuel use while staying active.

Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia show that binge-watching OTT content, self-care, or home workouts can be fun alternatives to driving out.

Spending quality time at home like date nights inspired by Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya or dancing with family like Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter can reduce unnecessary travel while keeping life enjoyable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan likes pampering herself at home and it's a good idea rather than driving all the way to a salon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Ditch the long drives -- go for a walk with your dog instead!

And while you're at it, keep it stylish like Shanaya Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

And if you don't have a pet, so what? Take a cue from Raashi Khanna and shop like a local -- on foot -- exploring one market at a time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Why go to a coffee shop when you can become your own barista and whip up some good coffee. We think Radhikka Madan will agree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Don't burn a hole in your pocket heading to theatres. Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan prefer staying in to binge watch OTT content, and you should too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Going out on date nights is so cliche. Plan something special at home because it's way more romantic. You can thank Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi later!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Cycle your way to doing errands. It's fun, it's refreshing and will definitely make you look cool like Daisy Shah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Gym looks are great but nothing beats working out at home especially when your kids join in. Right, Neha Dhupia?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Why go out partying at night when you can have fun dancing with your sibling at home? Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter make a strong case for the same and we love it!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff