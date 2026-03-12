Alia, Kareena's Summer Of Chikankari Fashion!

When pastel hues and chic elegance come together and deck our fashionistas in delicate patterns of embroidered paradise…

Here's how Bollywood stunners seize summer in all its chikankari glory.

Key Points Bollywood fashionistas embrace the timeless elegance of chikankari, showcasing breezy pastels, delicate embroidery, and effortless summer sophistication.

Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Sara Ali Khan highlight the versatility of chikankari through churidar sets, lehengas, saris, and even casual tunic-and-jeans pairings.

From veterans like Madhuri Dixit to younger trendsetters like Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, chikankari continues to remain a beloved staple in Bollywood's summer wardrobe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Bebo channels her inner Begum in an off-white chikan churidar dupatta highlighting her effortless grandeur and eternal glamour.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Raha's yummy mummy is perfectly summer coded in her rose pink and pistachio green chiffon ensemble boasting of dreamy chikan motifs.

Mouni Roy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni's playful mix of spaghetti strapped chikan lehenga and floral accessories is giving summer vibes all the way.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's love for chikan suits is abundantly documented in her airport looks and spiritual getaways. Pairing a pristine white churidar kurta with trendy sunglasses, the Metro... In Dino actor cuts a fine figure.

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Satish Pednekkar/Instagram

Bhumi goes for chikankari drama and sophistication at its most ivory and elaborate.

Sonam Bajwa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

How scorching is the Punjabi cinema sensation in her gorgeously draped cream and gold chikan sari teamed with a tieback blouse?

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The pretty, pleasant wonders of chikankari sewn designs is not lost on the new bride twirling in a pastel number.

Kiara Advani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram

Yash Chopra's sari-clad muse resides in the heart of every Bollywood heroine. Kiara Advani makes hers come true in hues of sparkly white and splendid chikan.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The leggy star's fashion forward ways seldom disappoint. Love her chic dresser in western wear. Love her soft avatar in lavender chikankari dreams even more.

Madhuri Dixit

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

The movie legend is every one of us this summer in her cool, casual chikankari tunic and jeans combo.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

When not battling hungry crocodiles on big screen, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's beti takes refuge from the hot sun in comfy chikankari kurta pajamas.

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Ditto coos cousin Khushi.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff