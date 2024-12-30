Meet Our December Divas

Film folk sure ended the year on a very stylish note.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at the high street December fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rebecca Corbin-Murray/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps out for date night with hubby Nick Jonas in a sexy black mini dress with a long leather jacket and boots.

Twinning in black, these two are among the most stylish couples out there.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in a blush pink custom Anamika Khanna gown as she attends a Bvlgari event in Dubai.

Bebo finishes off her dreamy look with a Resham embroidered cape and some beautiful diamond jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhimanyy Dessai/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is all things sparkle in this adorable pink mini dress from the shelves of Oscar De La Renta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhimanyy Dessai/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia looks drop-dead gorgeous in her animal print dress from Zimmermann's 2025 resort collection.

Even her makeup and hair is perfection!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

For Raj Kapoor's birth centenary celebrations, Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful floral printed Sabyasachi sari and looked effortlessly graceful and radiant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Here's Kriti Sanon in Manish Malhotra's signature chiffon sari and crystal blouse, ready for the wedding season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Aggarwal/Instagram

At the Filmfare OTT awards, Ananya Panday made a glitzy appearance and rocked the red carpet in a sculpted crystal gown designed by Amit Aggarwal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gopi Vaid/Instagram

Diana Penty slays the sari look like a diva in a black drape with mirror embroidery, teamed with a heavy mirror work blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh, who made her Bollywood debut with Baby John, looks cute as a button in her LBD as she twins with co-star Varun Dhawan and his style game is also on point.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Keerthy and Varun's Baby John co-star Wamiqa Gabbi looks pretty in her leather skirt and full sleeves polo neck top as she steps out to promote the film.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com