Meet Our December Divas

Film folk sure ended the year on a very stylish note.
Namrata Thakker takes a look at the high street December fashion.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps out for date night with hubby Nick Jonas in a sexy black mini dress with a long leather jacket and boots.
Twinning in black, these two are among the most stylish couples out there.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in a blush pink custom Anamika Khanna gown as she attends a Bvlgari event in Dubai.
Bebo finishes off her dreamy look with a Resham embroidered cape and some beautiful diamond jewellery.
Janhvi Kapoor is all things sparkle in this adorable pink mini dress from the shelves of Oscar De La Renta.
Tamannaah Bhatia looks drop-dead gorgeous in her animal print dress from Zimmermann's 2025 resort collection.
Even her makeup and hair is perfection!
For Raj Kapoor's birth centenary celebrations, Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful floral printed Sabyasachi sari and looked effortlessly graceful and radiant.
Here's Kriti Sanon in Manish Malhotra's signature chiffon sari and crystal blouse, ready for the wedding season.
At the Filmfare OTT awards, Ananya Panday made a glitzy appearance and rocked the red carpet in a sculpted crystal gown designed by Amit Aggarwal.
Diana Penty slays the sari look like a diva in a black drape with mirror embroidery, teamed with a heavy mirror work blouse featuring a plunging neckline.
Keerthy Suresh, who made her Bollywood debut with Baby John, looks cute as a button in her LBD as she twins with co-star Varun Dhawan and his style game is also on point.
Keerthy and Varun's Baby John co-star Wamiqa Gabbi looks pretty in her leather skirt and full sleeves polo neck top as she steps out to promote the film.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com