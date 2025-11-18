HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'New Beginnings' For Rasha

November 18, 2025 09:52 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Telugu debut opposite Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in a film to be directed by Ajay Bhupathi.

Bhupathi has earlier directed RX100, Maha Samudram and Mangalavaaram, all well received by the audience. His fourth film will be a romantic-actioner.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

'New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andari prema tho, I'm stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @dirajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey!' Rasha updated on social media.

Rasha made her debut in Hindi last year opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan in Azaad. The film tanked, but the hit song Uyi Amma saved the day for Rasha.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

