Like Malaika's Red Carpet Look?

India's first lifestyle and music festival -- Myntra and Grazia India's GlamStream Fest 2025, where fashion, beauty, music, and pop culture come together -- was held on November 16 at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai.

Glamour took centrestage on the red carpet, thanks to these gorgeous divas.

Malaika Arora was among the presenters of the evening.

Huma Qureshi cuts a very different image from her highly recommended series, Delhi Crime 3 and Maharani 4.

Triptii Dimri.

Sanya Malhotra.

Raashii Khanna has a busy week ahead, thanks to her big release, 120 Bahadur.

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Giorgia Andriani.

Hosts of the evening Sufi Motiwala and Sushant Divgikar aka Rani KoHEnur.

Urvashi Rautela won the Glam Diva award.

Palak Tiwari won the Next Gen Star award.

Munawar Faruqui won the Popular Entertainer Of The Year award.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff