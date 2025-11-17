HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Like Malaika's Red Carpet Look?

Like Malaika's Red Carpet Look?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 17, 2025 13:08 IST

x

India's first lifestyle and music festival -- Myntra and Grazia India's GlamStream Fest 2025, where fashion, beauty, music, and pop culture come together -- was held on November 16 at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai.

Glamour took centrestage on the red carpet, thanks to these gorgeous divas.

Malaika Arora was among the presenters of the evening.

 

Huma Qureshi cuts a very different image from her highly recommended series, Delhi Crime 3 and Maharani 4.

 

Triptii Dimri.

 

Sanya Malhotra.

 

Raashii Khanna has a busy week ahead, thanks to her big release, 120 Bahadur.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

Giorgia Andriani.

 

Hosts of the evening Sufi Motiwala and Sushant Divgikar aka Rani KoHEnur.

 

Urvashi Rautela won the Glam Diva award.

 

Palak Tiwari won the Next Gen Star award.

 

Munawar Faruqui won the Popular Entertainer Of The Year award.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Love Stories Are Never Simple'
'Love Stories Are Never Simple'
What's Bipasha Celebrating in Dubai?
What's Bipasha Celebrating in Dubai?
Hema Malini: 'So Far Dharamji Is Okay'
Hema Malini: 'So Far Dharamji Is Okay'
'I Was Passionate About Acting But...'
'I Was Passionate About Acting But...'
10 Times Couples Faced Pyaar vs Parivaar
10 Times Couples Faced Pyaar vs Parivaar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

webstory image 2

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 3

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

VIDEOS

CM Manik Saha attends National Press Day 2025 in Agartala, highlights ethical journalism3:05

CM Manik Saha attends National Press Day 2025 in...

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits Sabarimala as Mandala-Makaravilakku opens0:53

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits...

RJD received highest votes, says NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Bihar results0:57

RJD received highest votes, says NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO