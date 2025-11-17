HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Guess Who's Debuting In Gurinder's Christmas Karma?

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 17, 2025 12:40 IST

IMAGE: Kunal Nayyar in Christmas Karma.

Christmas Karma is not getting the same love Gurinder Chaddha's earlier films Bend It Like Beckham and Bride And Prejudice got.

The comedy-drama musical, which released on November 14 in the US, has got reviews calling it 'Yuletide nausea-inducing' (The Guardian) and 'the worst since Cats (The Daily Telegraph).

Starring Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Christmas Karma is a present day take on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol, with its three ghosts played by Eva Longoria, Billy Porter and Boy George.

IMAGE: Orry with Kunal Nayyar and Gurinder Chaddha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Orry aka Orhan Awatramani/Instagram

It will also see the international debut of Orry, who claims the jump from Bollywood to Hollywood is 'one of the hardest things' he's done.

Chaddha makes the story her own by adding a backstory for Nayyar's Eshaan Sood, who has a traumatic history of immigrating to the UK as a child.

IMAGE: Eva Longoria, Billy Porter and Boy George in Christmas Karma.

The film may yet have hope however, with Empire Magazine predicting, 'It aims only to be a crowd-pleaser, and may yet become one.'

Its India release is slated for December 12.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

