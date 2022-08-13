Ananya-Vijay Just Wanna Have Fun!

Manushi goes traditional... Aayush Sharma-Shakti Mohan get romantic... Mrunal-Dulquer twin in black...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda make beautiful pictures in Chandigarh, as they promote their upcoming film Liger.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Dressed in shades of white and lace, they are promoting the song Coka 2.0 from the Puri Jagannadh-directed film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar may have lost out on Laal Singh Chaddha but she keeps her smile intact.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan promotes her music video Chumma Chumma with Aayush Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Blurry rainy mood… wat say people?' asks Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'It’s all about love baby.' Sanjana Sanghi, of Fukrey Returns fame, makes her statement of the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Sita Ramam stars Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan twin in black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma shows off her good hair day.