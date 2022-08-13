News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ananya-Vijay Just Wanna Have Fun!

Ananya-Vijay Just Wanna Have Fun!

By Rediff Movies
August 13, 2022 10:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manushi goes traditional... Aayush Sharma-Shakti Mohan get romantic... Mrunal-Dulquer twin in black...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda make beautiful pictures in Chandigarh, as they promote their upcoming film Liger.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Dressed in shades of white and lace, they are promoting the song Coka 2.0 from the Puri Jagannadh-directed film.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar may have lost out on Laal Singh Chaddha but she keeps her smile intact.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan promotes her music video Chumma Chumma with Aayush Sharma.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Blurry rainy mood… wat say people?' asks Kajol.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'It’s all about love baby.' Sanjana Sanghi, of Fukrey Returns fame, makes her statement of the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Sita Ramam stars Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan twin in black.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma shows off her good hair day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10: Meet The Contestants
Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10: Meet The Contestants
Darlings Is Daring!
Darlings Is Daring!
OTT This Week: Love. Thrillers. Shaadis
OTT This Week: Love. Thrillers. Shaadis
Rushdie had multiple stab wounds: Doctor
Rushdie had multiple stab wounds: Doctor
UN chief appalled to learn of attack on Rushdie
UN chief appalled to learn of attack on Rushdie
Rushdie on ventilator; may lose an eye, liver damaged
Rushdie on ventilator; may lose an eye, liver damaged
Rushdie stabbed by NJ resident, police probing motive
Rushdie stabbed by NJ resident, police probing motive

More like this

Malaika's Date With Arjun

Malaika's Date With Arjun

Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances