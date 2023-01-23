Selfiee Trailer: Akshay vs Emraan!

Akshay and Emraan's first movie outing together seems a good family entertainer with loads of action, drama and comedy, Namrata Thakker tells us.

Raj Mehta's Selfiee features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in an interesting face-off.

The three minute trailer introduces us to movie superstar Vijay (Akshay Kumar), adored by thousands of fans.

Next, we meet Om Prakash (Emraan Hashmi), a policeman and huge Vijay fan; his son too is a big Vijay fan.

Their only dream is to click a selfie with their favourite star.

Om Prakash and his son get a chance to meet Vijay when the star needs a driving licence.

The meeting turns sour when Vijay humiliates Om Prakash in front of his son.

Om Prakash then tells Vijay if he wants a driving licence, he needs to follow due protocols like any citizen.

Vijay, obviously, doesn't make things easy for the earnest policeman.

At first glance, Selfiee reminds you of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan. The action-comedy is, in fact, a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence.

While it's nice to see Akshay in the comedy genre with a whole lot of action, Emraan steals the spotlight in the trailer.

The movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, who the trailer hardly allots any screen time.

Emraan and Akshay look dashing while walking with the Main Khiladi Tu Anari song playing in the background as the trailer ends.

Akshay and Emraan's first movie outing together seems a good family entertainer with loads of action, drama and comedy.

Selfiee releases in cinema halls on February 24.