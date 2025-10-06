HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Nargis Is The Belle Of The Ball!

Nargis Is The Belle Of The Ball!

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 06, 2025 12:55 IST

x

It was a unique event, and the best time to play dress-up, so Bollywood did just that at the Mash Ball, held in support of UNICEF.

Nargis Fakhri lets her red lips stand out against the whites.

 

Just how many feathers is enough? Shalini Passi picks her own number.

 

Seema Sajdeh gets *really* glamorous.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi keeps it understated.

 

Akanksha Malhotra goes traditional.

 

Mahira Sharma picks a sheer look.

 

Bhagyashree wears the laal paar sari the Bengali way.

 

Aarti Gupta Surendranath channels her inner Malificient.

 

Taha Shah Badussha gets a rustic idea with the gamcha.

 

Madhur Bhandarkar gets all suited up.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'We Knew From Day 1 We'd Win National Award'
'We Knew From Day 1 We'd Win National Award'
'Rasika Is The Female Shah Rukh Khan'
'Rasika Is The Female Shah Rukh Khan'
Kriti Wraps Cocktail 2 Shoot
Kriti Wraps Cocktail 2 Shoot
Deepika, Ranbir's Surprise Airport Hug
Deepika, Ranbir's Surprise Airport Hug
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Engaged?
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Engaged?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Manisha's Mangalore Goli Baje Recipe

webstory image 2

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

webstory image 3

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

VIDEOS

Watch:Trump, first lady Melania witness US navy's sea power demonstration on USS George HW Bush4:32

Watch:Trump, first lady Melania witness US navy's sea...

WB Portion of Dudhia iron bridge collapsed in Darjeeling amid heavy rain1:43

WB Portion of Dudhia iron bridge collapsed in Darjeeling...

Higher reaches of Himachal turn pristine after season's first snowfall1:04

Higher reaches of Himachal turn pristine after season's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO