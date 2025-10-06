Nargis Is The Belle Of The Ball!

It was a unique event, and the best time to play dress-up, so Bollywood did just that at the Mash Ball, held in support of UNICEF.

Nargis Fakhri lets her red lips stand out against the whites.

Just how many feathers is enough? Shalini Passi picks her own number.

Seema Sajdeh gets *really* glamorous.

Elnaaz Norouzi keeps it understated.

Akanksha Malhotra goes traditional.

Mahira Sharma picks a sheer look.

Bhagyashree wears the laal paar sari the Bengali way.

Aarti Gupta Surendranath channels her inner Malificient.

Taha Shah Badussha gets a rustic idea with the gamcha.

Madhur Bhandarkar gets all suited up.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff