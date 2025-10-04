HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Kriti Wraps Cocktail 2 Shoot

Kriti Wraps Cocktail 2 Shoot

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 04, 2025 11:47 IST

x

Nimrat's in Srinagar... Bhavna Menon enjoys New York... Siddhanth is in Benaras...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon has wrapped shooting the Sicily schedule for Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania.

'Ciao my Bellas! And just like that we've wrapped #TheSicilianChapter of #Cocktail2! Sunshine, rain and ending with a beautiful Rainbow.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur takes a shikara ride in Srinagar and quotes Amir Khusro on Kashmir: 'If there is paradise on earth, it is this, it is this, it is this...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Menon/Instagram

Bhavana Menon is in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhanth Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhanth Chaturvedi, who is in Benaras for the Jagran Film Festival, tell us, 'Chora Ganga kinare waala!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur shares a throwback pic from Kolkata.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

Krystle D'souza's collab with make-up artist Huda in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor, at The Ivy restaurant in Los Angeles, asks, 'Did you buy me something from intermix'?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Ameesha Patel takes a walk in Chicago.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'We Knew From Day 1 We'd Win National Award'
'We Knew From Day 1 We'd Win National Award'
'I Like Walking Through Life With You'
'I Like Walking Through Life With You'
'Gandhi Had The Guts To Get Up And Go On'
'Gandhi Had The Guts To Get Up And Go On'
Action, Romance, Thriller On OTT!
Action, Romance, Thriller On OTT!
Alia Bhatt Loves Trolling THIS Actor!
Alia Bhatt Loves Trolling THIS Actor!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 2

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

webstory image 3

7 Countries With The Highest Social Media Screen Time

VIDEOS

'Next War May Happen Soon': Army Chief5:41

'Next War May Happen Soon': Army Chief

'We can kill any hideout, anywhere', IAF's 'chilling reply' on Jaish, LeT shifting bases1:41

'We can kill any hideout, anywhere', IAF's 'chilling...

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as showstopper3:13

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO