'Hrithik Will Take Krrish 4 Forward'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan is all set to turn director for the highly anticipated Krrish 4, the latest installment in the superhero franchise.

He will act in the film as well.

His father Rakesh Roshan confirmed on social media with a heartfelt note: 'Duggu 25 yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!'

Yash Raj Films has come on board to produce Krrish 4 in association with Rakesh Roshan.

The project is set to commence filming early next year.

The Krrish franchise was launched in 2003 by Rakesh Roshan with Koi... Mil Gaya. We were introduced to Rohit Mehra and his alien friend, Jaadu.

The success continued with Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013).

Rakesh Roshan gives Subhash K Jha some more details: "Fans of the franchise were getting restless. We had to take a call."

IMAGE: Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

The announcement that Hrithik is directing Krrish 4 has taken the Internet by storm.

I am glad to hear that.

It has been a while since the last Krrish came. I think 10 years. Fans of the franchise were getting restless. We had to take a call.

Was the decision to pass on the baton due to your health?

Not at all. I am fine. It's just that I feel with time, the franchise can grow only if it evolves.

And for it to evolve, it has to pass on to a younger hand.

Hrithik has been with Krrish from the beginning.

Before that, he used to assist me in my directorials. I feel he is equipped to take Krrish forward.

IMAGE: Hrithik assists dad Rakesh Roshan on the sets of the Anil Kapoor-starrer, Khel (1992). Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Does this mean you are retiring from direction?

Nothing like that.

I will direct if I find something that interests me.

What would Krrish 4 be like?

There are no details right now. As soon as we have a clearer picture, I will call you.

With inputs from ANI.