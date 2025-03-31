Meet Bollywood's Brand New Parents

The first three months of 2025 saw a lot of celebrities embracing parenthood for the first time, while others are getting ready to enter this exciting phase of their lives.

Namrata Thakker looks at the Star Kids Class of 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Kanwar/Instagram

Pavitra Rishta actress Shruti Kanwar and her husband Anindya Chakraborty became parents to baby boy Asher last week.

Shruti took to Instagram and announced the good news post which congratulatory messages have been pouring in from industry folks and fans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul, who wed in January 2023, were blessed with a baby girl on March 24.

The couple started dating in 2019 and had a dreamy wedding four years later at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

After tying the knot in August 2024, Amy Jackson and her actor hubby Ed Westwick welcomed their first child in March.

The couple have named their son, Oscar Alexander Westwick.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ruhi Chaturvedi/Instagram

Television actress Ruhi Chaturvedi, known for her stint on the hit show Kundali Bhagya, embraced parenthood for the first time with hubby Shivendraa Om Sainiyol in February.

She's named her little princess Dua Ruhee Sainiyol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Moghe/Instagram

Undekhi actor Surya Sharma and Manasi Moghe became proud parents on March 11. They have named their firstborn son Adidev Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kannika Snekan/Instagram

Tamil actress Kannika Snekan and her lyricist-actor-producer-politician husband Snekan announced the arrival of their twin girls on social media last month.

Their daughters have been named Kadhal and Kavidhai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Khan/Instagram

In January, Sana Khan became a mother for the second time. She and her husband Anas Sayed were blessed with a son and have named him Saiyad Hasan Jamil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are gearing up to enter a new phase in their lives.

At the end of February, the couple made a cute pregnancy announcement on social media and pleasantly surprised their fans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz and husband Michael Dolan are expecting again. Yes, the gorgeous actress is set to welcome her second baby later this year.

Ileana, who married Michael in May 2023, welcomed her first child, son Koa, in August that year.