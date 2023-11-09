News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mrunal Stuns Pippa Screening

Mrunal Stuns Pippa Screening

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 09, 2023 15:49 IST
Pippa is a war film based on then Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta's experiences during the 1971 War.

Ishaan Khatter plays Captain Balram Singh Mehta, Mrunal Thakur his love interest, Priyanshu Painyuli his elder brother and Soni Razdan plays his mother in the film.

The film produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur will be streamed on Amazon Prime from November 10.

A special screening of Pippa was held on Wednesday night for family and friends.

Mrunal Thakur looks stunning in a brown off shoulder gown.

 

Mrunal with Ishaan Khatter.

 

 

Sobhita Dhulipala.

 

Shreya Dhanwanthary.

 

Ishaan with mother Neelima Azeem, Mrunal and Vijay Varma.

 

Ishaan with father Rajesh Khattar.

 

Ishaan's sister-in-law, Mira Rajput Kapoor.

 

Soni Razdan with Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Shaheen Bhatt.

 

Vidya Balan cheers for husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

 

Vidya with brother-in-law Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal.

 

Shayonti and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

 

A R Rahman composed the music for Pippa.

 

Nimrat Kaur, whose father served in the Indian Army and made the supreme sacrifice for the Motherland, with Jackie Shroff.

 

Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda.

 

Shruti Seth and Danish Aslam.

 

Pragya Yadav and Abhishek Kapoor.

 

Ali Fazal.

 

Kunal Kemmu.

 

Adarsh Gourav.

 

Abhimanyua Dassani.

 

Sharad Kelkar.

 

Sunita and Ashutosh Gowariker.

 

Javed Akhtar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
