Rediff.com  » Movies » Summer Fun With Priyanka-Nick-Malti

Summer Fun With Priyanka-Nick-Malti

Source: ANI
June 23, 2023 16:57 IST
Priyanka Chopra has treated fans to adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie.

The actor, along with husband Nick Jonas, are seen making their daughter try her first Fascinator for attending the Royal Ascot.

'First fascinator. Ready for Ascot MM?' Priyanka captioned the post.

Royal Ascot is one of Britain's most well-known race courses and holds a special week of races in June.

The family twinned in all-white.

 

The trio are seen posing with close friends Tamanna and Sudeep Dutt and their son Thiaan.

'Will miss you so much. Summer fun was had. @tam2cul @sudeepdutt #thiaan,' she captioned the post.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Source: ANI
