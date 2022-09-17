Mouni Roy Has A Question For You

Shanaya’s night out with Suhana... Sunny’s perfect sunset... Anusha's Federer moment...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

'It’s a good day to be hap-hap happy,' says Mouni Roy, as she holidays in the Maldives after the success of her recent release, Brahmastra.

'Everything depends upon your readiness and willingness to let go into the Unknown and live from that mysterious and precious condition.

'The question is, are you ready to give up everything when God comes knocking at your door? This willingness to completely let go and surrender to the divine determines how free you will ultimately become. Whatever you hold back for yourself will become your prison.

'Give your whole heart, mind, body, and soul to Grace when it comes. Ask yourself now: Am I ready?' she adds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looks stunning in white as she steps out for a night out with her bestie, Suhana Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone enjoys a perfect Maldivian sunset as she strolls on the beach!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna posts an adorable picture of her son Aarav on his 20th birthday and writes, ‘And he turns 20! It’s hard enough raising them, but it’s harder to finally let go.

'The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little.

‘We do this year after year and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them.

'It’s been hard to step back but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks. Happy Birthday Aarav.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Wahi/Instagram

Karan Wahi flaunts his chiseled body in a mirror selfie and captions it, ‘Thirsty thirties.’

We totally agree!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Zareen Khan goes desi for her next project and shares a selfie from the sets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar recalls an interview with tennis champion Roger Federer, who announced his retirement from tennis.

'I can honestly say I’ve never met a kinder, more humble and talented human.

'I am so happy to have interviewed him, it was one of the best interviews I truly enjoyed. I made him try Paani Puri, so fun hehe… watched him play live against Nadal, Woah! What a match!… Introduced my dad to him and he was so sweet to ask my dad about his life!

'Overall I learnt that genuine humans do exist.

‘Roger Federer wishing you the most Magical next journey ahead, you deserve it all.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahekk Chahal/Instagram

Television actress Mahekk Chahal turns up the heat in a backless outfit.