Fabulous Wives Gets A THIRD Season

Wonders never cease.

After two seasons of the inane Web series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, a third season is on the cards.

A source close to the Fabulous franchise informs Subhash K Jha, "Netflix has already green-lighted the third season. You may think it is inane and irrelevant, but The Fabulous Lives Of Hollywood Wives is a huge success for Netflix."

"Critics said it won't go beyond the first season, but it went not only to the second season, it will get a third season too. It is the Indian equivalent of Netflix's 365 Days. The more the critics trash it, the more popular it is among viewers."

In Season 3, true blue Bollywood wives like Gauri Khan and Twinkle Khanna are likely to feature in full-fledged roles.