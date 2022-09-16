Why Kartik Isn't Letting Rashmika Go!

Yash owns the Dark... Ranbir-Ayan continue to visit temples... Pranitha's bathtub moment...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Has Kartik Aaryan found his Aashiqui 3 heroine?

The actor got together with Rashmika Mandanna -- who's one of the contenders for the role -- for a shoot and their dialogue in the comments section was really cute.

'Meet My Wow Partner,' Kartik wrote.

Rashmika replied, 'Hello partner... I look like one balloon but I'll let this one go.'

Kartik added, 'Isliye pakda hai na maine... chod deta toh udd jati.'

The jodi certainly got Farah Khan's stamp of approval as she wrote, 'Wow! Bada handsome lag raha hain.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukeri/Instagram

Ayan Mukerji shares a picture with Ranbir Kapoor at the Somnath temple in Gujarat and writes, 'My Third Jyotirling Visit this year. Had told myself I would come here after Brahmastra releases, and am so happy and energised that we made it here!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Theatres may be struggling to make money but that does not faze Ajay Devgn, who has launched four multiplexes in Ahmedabad.

He will open multiplexes in Anand, Surat and Rajkot as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

'I possess the White, I own the Dark,' Yash tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar spends time with his dog, Chico.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela shares a picture from the set of her new film and writes, 'It’s an honour to play this super special role.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash recreates the Lux moment in a bathtub and writes, 'You know you’re a 90’s kid if you sang the rest of this song in your head...

'Tum husn pari'

'Tum jane jahaan

'Tu sabse haseen,

'Tum sabse jawaan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy R Madhavan/Instagram

'Morning sun and a satisfied smile is the way to begin the day... And the listen to Tu Ban Ke Hawa...' says R Madhavan as he listens to the song from his film, Dhoka: Round D Corner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

Vivek Oberoi shares a throwback picture from his New York trip and writes, 'Got a chance to click a selfie with the Magnum Force, #ClintEastwood. It’d be a perfect world where I could click this with him in person! My man crush every day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani enjoys his cuppa in Abu Dhabi.