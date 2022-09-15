News
SEE: Roger Federer's classy goodbye

By Rediff Sports
September 15, 2022 19:39 IST
Roger Federer

Forty-one-year-old Roger Federer, on Thursday, announced his retirement from tennis. The first man to claim 20 Grand Slam titles, Federer walks into the sunset with over 100 career-titles to his name.

 

Although blighted with injuries and subsequent surgeries in the recent past, Federer will go down as one of the most talented and beautiful players to have ever graced the sport. 

His retirement was as classy as they come, as he thanked his family, fans and opponents in a goodbye note posted on his social media handles.

 

SEE: Roger Federer's classy goodbye note. Video: Kind courtesy Roger Federer/Twitter

Rediff Sports
