Rediff.com  » Movies » Chup, say Dulquer, Pooja, Shreya

Chup, say Dulquer, Pooja, Shreya

By Rediff Movies
September 16, 2022 15:05 IST
The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Thursday.

 

Shreya Dhanwanthary promotes her new film, Chup.

 

Directed by R Balki, Chup stars an interesting assortment of stars including Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, Shreya and Sunny Deol.

 

Pooja feels 'women in our cinema are frozen in time'; clearly, she'd like to move with, or even ahead, of the times.

 

Why's Dulquer so happy? Two words -- Sita Ramam.

 

Tisca Chopra attends the premiere of her new Web series, Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya, a supernatural thriller in which she plays a disgraced IAS officer who tries to vindicate herself.

It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 16.

 

In another part of town, Hina Khan attends the screening of Matto Ki Saikal.

 

The film sees Director Prakash Jha as the protagonist, a daily-wage labourer who is attached to his bicycle.

 

Aaditi Pohankar, who stars in Jha's popular Web series Aashram, attends the screening.

 

Sudhir Mishra decides to watch the movie as well.

 

Govinda and his wife Sunita at Mumbai airport.

 

Did he bump into Madhur Bhandarkar

Actors Who Brought Audiences To Theatres
'We Are Unique, So Let's Celebrate It'
Alia Breaks A Record With Brahmastra
Gautam Adani is now world's 2nd richest person
SEE: Remote Work Etiquette: 5 Rules
IPL: Boucher new Mumbai coach; Punjab appoint Bayliss
ED raids 40 locations in Delhi liquor policy case
