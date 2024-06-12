News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mouni Raises Temperature In Spain!

Mouni Raises Temperature In Spain!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 12, 2024 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kartik promotes Chandu Champion in Ahmedabad... Samantha meditates...Sid preps...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy looks gorgeous as she explores the Mediterranean island of Formentera in Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra begins prepping for a new project and we can't wait to see what's in store for us.

'Hazy, but never lazy,' says Sid.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan promotes Chandu Champion in Ahmedabad

'Sattu ke sheher aa gaya hai Chandu Champion. It felt special then and even today.. Aapdu Amdavaad.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha meditates at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Sonnalli Seygall enjoys ice cream in Mauritius.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan shares a stunning picture and aptly captions it 'In Aankhon ki Masti Mai...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

'Miles away but still in the game. Health and happiness on the field,' says Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

We dig Surbhi Jyoti's 'happy and tanned' look. What about you?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli's fan girl moment meeting Diljit Dosanjh.

'I honestly feel like I wear the same outfit every day but in a different font. Also, hi Diljit Dosanjh.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Inside Shahid-Mira's Home!
Inside Shahid-Mira's Home!
Rajkummar Rao's Top 10 Hits
Rajkummar Rao's Top 10 Hits
Shatru Opens Up On Sonakshi's 'Wedding'
Shatru Opens Up On Sonakshi's 'Wedding'
Naidu sworn in as Andhra CM, Pawan Kalyan as minister
Naidu sworn in as Andhra CM, Pawan Kalyan as minister
Wayanad or Raebareli?: Rahul says both 'will be happy'
Wayanad or Raebareli?: Rahul says both 'will be happy'
Zampa joins elite company in T20 World Cup history
Zampa joins elite company in T20 World Cup history
'I Realised The Power Of Cinema'
'I Realised The Power Of Cinema'

More like this

Bolly Tips: Don't Wear These In The Rain!

Bolly Tips: Don't Wear These In The Rain!

Will Kalki 2898 AD Be A Game-Changer?

Will Kalki 2898 AD Be A Game-Changer?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances