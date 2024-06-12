Mouni Raises Temperature In Spain!

Kartik promotes Chandu Champion in Ahmedabad... Samantha meditates...Sid preps...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy looks gorgeous as she explores the Mediterranean island of Formentera in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra begins prepping for a new project and we can't wait to see what's in store for us.

'Hazy, but never lazy,' says Sid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan promotes Chandu Champion in Ahmedabad

'Sattu ke sheher aa gaya hai Chandu Champion. It felt special then and even today.. Aapdu Amdavaad.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha meditates at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Sonnalli Seygall enjoys ice cream in Mauritius.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan shares a stunning picture and aptly captions it 'In Aankhon ki Masti Mai...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

'Miles away but still in the game. Health and happiness on the field,' says Jackky Bhagnani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

We dig Surbhi Jyoti's 'happy and tanned' look. What about you?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli's fan girl moment meeting Diljit Dosanjh.

'I honestly feel like I wear the same outfit every day but in a different font. Also, hi Diljit Dosanjh.'