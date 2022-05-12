Chitrangda, Arshad and a Premiere

Stars attend the screening of Modern Love: Mumbai, which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 13.
The Web series, the first of the three Indian adaptations of the original, will be followed by Modern Love: Hyderabad and Modern Love: Chennai.
Modern Love: Mumbai will feature six stories directed by Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Nupur Asthana.
Please click on the images for a better look at the stars who attended the premiere of Modern Love: Mumbai.
IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh stars in Nupur Asthana's Cutting Chai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: She plays Arshad Warsi's wife in the story.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Nupur Asthana has earlier directed Four More Shots Please! and Hip Hip Hurray.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Ritwik Bhowmik stars in Dhruv Segal's I Love Thane.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Chef Ranveer Brar takes up an acting role in Hansal Mehta's Baai.
You can browse through his yummy recipes here.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Little Things actor Dhruv Sehgal makes his directorial debut with I Love Thane.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Shonali Bose has directed Raat Rani, written by Nilesh Maniyar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Meiyang Chang stars in Vishal Bhardwaj's Mumbai Dragon.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Vishal Bhardwaj smiles for the camera.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: The producer, Pritish Nandy.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sonnalli Seygall.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Actor-turned-Director Raj Singh Chaudhary recently directed the Netflix film, Thar, starring Anil Kapoor and his son, Harshvardhan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Resul Pookutty.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar