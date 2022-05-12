Chitrangda, Arshad and a Premiere

Stars attend the screening of Modern Love: Mumbai, which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 13.

The Web series, the first of the three Indian adaptations of the original, will be followed by Modern Love: Hyderabad and Modern Love: Chennai.

Modern Love: Mumbai will feature six stories directed by Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Nupur Asthana.

Please click on the images for a better look at the stars who attended the premiere of Modern Love: Mumbai.

IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh stars in Nupur Asthana's Cutting Chai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: She plays Arshad Warsi's wife in the story.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Nupur Asthana has earlier directed Four More Shots Please! and Hip Hip Hurray.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ritwik Bhowmik stars in Dhruv Segal's I Love Thane.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Chef Ranveer Brar takes up an acting role in Hansal Mehta's Baai.

You can browse through his yummy recipes here.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Little Things actor Dhruv Sehgal makes his directorial debut with I Love Thane.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shonali Bose has directed Raat Rani, written by Nilesh Maniyar.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Meiyang Chang stars in Vishal Bhardwaj's Mumbai Dragon.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vishal Bhardwaj smiles for the camera.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: The producer, Pritish Nandy.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sonnalli Seygall.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Actor-turned-Director Raj Singh Chaudhary recently directed the Netflix film, Thar, starring Anil Kapoor and his son, Harshvardhan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Resul Pookutty.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar