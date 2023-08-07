Ameesha-Sunny Take Gadar To The Border

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are taking their new film Gadar 2 to interesting places in India, as they promote it extensively.
The film gives off strong patriotic vibes, since it's a love story between a girl from Pakistan and a truck driver from India, and so Sunny starts the promotions with his 'friends at Border Security Forces, Longewala Rajasthan'.
'Started the Promotion of #Gadar2 with my friends at Border Security Forces, Longewala Rajasthan. Remembering Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri and all the brave martyrs who fought the Battle of Longewala and wrote History. It's always an overwhelming feeling to be at such a historic place with our bravehearts and share the love. Thank You @bsf_india. Jai Hind!' Sunny posts.
Sunny shows off the power of his 'dhai kilo ka haath'.
The duo then took a pic in the Pink City.
Sunny and Ameesha have been promoting their film dressed in their characters, Tara Singh and Sakina.
Except, of course, that time when...
...Sakina and her team arrived at the Pink City dressed as Barbie!
Sunny and Gadar Director Anil Sharma get love from Delhi.
Ameesha and Sunny say hello at Wagah.
Sunny gets love from the people of India.
While Sunny and Ameesha were seen doing the bhangra after the Beating Retreat ceremony, Udit Narayan sang songs.
Standing tall at the Wagah border.
Director Anil Sharma tells ANI: 'We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.'
Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. It will release on August 11.