Ameesha-Sunny Take Gadar To The Border

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are taking their new film Gadar 2 to interesting places in India, as they promote it extensively.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

The film gives off strong patriotic vibes, since it's a love story between a girl from Pakistan and a truck driver from India, and so Sunny starts the promotions with his 'friends at Border Security Forces, Longewala Rajasthan'.

'Started the Promotion of #Gadar2 with my friends at Border Security Forces, Longewala Rajasthan. Remembering Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri and all the brave martyrs who fought the Battle of Longewala and wrote History. It's always an overwhelming feeling to be at such a historic place with our bravehearts and share the love. Thank You @bsf_india. Jai Hind!' Sunny posts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny shows off the power of his 'dhai kilo ka haath'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

The duo then took a pic in the Pink City.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Sunny and Ameesha have been promoting their film dressed in their characters, Tara Singh and Sakina.

Except, of course, that time when...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ameesha Patel/Instagram

...Sakina and her team arrived at the Pink City dressed as Barbie!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny and Gadar Director Anil Sharma get love from Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Ameesha and Sunny say hello at Wagah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny gets love from the people of India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

While Sunny and Ameesha were seen doing the bhangra after the Beating Retreat ceremony, Udit Narayan sang songs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Standing tall at the Wagah border.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Director Anil Sharma tells ANI: 'We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. It will release on August 11.