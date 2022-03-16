News
Mithila Looks STUNNING!

Mithila Looks STUNNING!

By Rediff Movies
March 16, 2022 16:10 IST
The heat gets to Kriti... Sunny promotes her show...Ileana is a beach girl...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar shows us what a golden girl really looks like.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'The heat wave got me,' sighs Kriti Kharbanda and Mumbaikars would agree.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor takes a velfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Richa Chadha shows us her 'pet dard pose'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The time is always right for Karisma Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'This Holi savour the colours of health,' says Gauri Khan, giving us a view from her Mannat balcony.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Leone promotes her Web series, Anamika.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon goes traditional.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's Shefali Jariwala doing in Dhaka?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Elli AvrRam shares a pic and tells us, 'I shot for the song Kudi Main Mean exactly a year ago.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ileana D'Cruz enjoys 'gorgeous beach days and unending cocktails.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

 

 

 
'Friends tell me I am like a 5 year old'
REVEALED! Why Akshay Does So Many Films
Raashii has a Question For YOU!
WATCH: A WOW IPL Jersey Launch!
The Kashmir Files Breaks Box Office Records
Test Rankings: Bumrah roars into top 5, Kohli slips
Mann Takes Charge As Punjab's Sardar
