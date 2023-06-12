Meet The Baharla Ha Madhumas Girl

The song Baharla Ha Madhumas from the Marathi film Maharashtra Shaheer, has gone viral on social media, and it's making Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Amruta Khanvilkar, Bhagyashree and most recently, Madhuri Dixit, hop on to the trend and dance to its foot-tapping tune.

Composed by Ajay-Atul -- the composers who gave us Sairat's blockbuster music --Baharla Ha Madhumas is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composer Ajay Gogavale.

While the film tells the story of Shahir Sable, Padma Shri, singer, playwright, performer and folk theatre film-maker, the song weaves together a love story.

Baharla Ha Madhumas has made Sana Shinde a star, and Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Shinde/Instagram

Sana's dad Kedar Shinde has directed Maharashtra Shaheer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Shinde/Instagram

Co-starring Ankush Chaudhari, Maharashtra Shaheer is Sana's first film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Shinde/Instagram

Sana with her parents Bela and Kedar Shinde.

After completing her graduation in Mass Media, the young actress started her career in showbiz by working as an assistant director.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Shinde/Instagram

The 25 year old is also a creative director for the Marathi comedy sitcom, Sukhi Mansacha Sadra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankush Chaudhari/Instagram

Ankush Chaudhari, on the other hand, is an established actor, writer and director in Marathi cinema.

He plays the titular role of Sahir Sable in the musical biographical.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Shinde/Instagram

Sana, Ankush and Kedar Shinde promote Maharashtra Saheer at an event in Dombivli, the town adjoining Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Shinde/Instagram

The film released on April 28 and garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

If you missed it in theatres, you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Shinde/Instagram

A candid BTS picture of Sana from the sets of her debut film with her father Kedar Shinde.

IMAGE: Sana Shinde in the song, Baharla Ha Madhumas.

Ajay-Atul's music has always been hugely appreciated by moviegoers in Maharashtra and outside.

After making the world dance to Zingaat, the composers have made Baharla Ha Madhumas a rage.