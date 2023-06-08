News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Kareena Gets Her Make-Up On

How Kareena Gets Her Make-Up On

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 08, 2023 15:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kareena Kapoor gives everyone a peek into Day 37 of her shoot of The Crew, a film where she co-stars with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Kareena finds solace in a wet tissue, as temperatures in Mumbai rise.

 

The time is 9:30 in the morning, and Kareena's hair stylist gets ready to make magic with her hair.

 

Joining him is make-up guru Mickey Contractor, who loves to shoot with Bebo for a very good reason.

The Crew Director Rajesh Krishnan tries to frame Kareena in the best way possible.

 

Kareena can make the winged eyeliner look super cool.

 

So what is the biscuit joke, please?

A few days earlier, Tabu had posted a picture of herself drinking from a cup, and Kareena had commented, 'Mere Bina chai pe charcha ho rahi hai... where are the biscuits?'

Now that the biscuits are here, Producer Rhea Kapoor comments, 'Save the biscotti tell prakash.'

 

Kareena posts a closer view of the biscuits in case her girl friends miss their inside joke.

 

And that's a job well done.

Take a bow, Mickey.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
The 20 Best Romances On OTT
The 20 Best Romances On OTT
Adipurush Gets Into Action Mode
Adipurush Gets Into Action Mode
Peek Inside Ananya's BEAUTIFUL Home
Peek Inside Ananya's BEAUTIFUL Home
Only 41% of EVs FAME II scheme target achieved
Only 41% of EVs FAME II scheme target achieved
Corporate earnings to drive next leg of market rally
Corporate earnings to drive next leg of market rally
Indira Gandhi assassination float taken out in Canada
Indira Gandhi assassination float taken out in Canada
Tejashwi on Oppn meet: All leaders coming except...
Tejashwi on Oppn meet: All leaders coming except...

More like this

'These are superheroes without capes'

'These are superheroes without capes'

10 STUNNING Films I Watched In Cannes

10 STUNNING Films I Watched In Cannes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances