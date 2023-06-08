How Kareena Gets Her Make-Up On

Kareena Kapoor gives everyone a peek into Day 37 of her shoot of The Crew, a film where she co-stars with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Kareena finds solace in a wet tissue, as temperatures in Mumbai rise.

The time is 9:30 in the morning, and Kareena's hair stylist gets ready to make magic with her hair.

Joining him is make-up guru Mickey Contractor, who loves to shoot with Bebo for a very good reason.

The Crew Director Rajesh Krishnan tries to frame Kareena in the best way possible.

Kareena can make the winged eyeliner look super cool.

So what is the biscuit joke, please?

A few days earlier, Tabu had posted a picture of herself drinking from a cup, and Kareena had commented, 'Mere Bina chai pe charcha ho rahi hai... where are the biscuits?'

Now that the biscuits are here, Producer Rhea Kapoor comments, 'Save the biscotti tell prakash.'

Kareena posts a closer view of the biscuits in case her girl friends miss their inside joke.

And that's a job well done.

Take a bow, Mickey.