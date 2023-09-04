News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Sushmita's First Love

Meet Sushmita's First Love

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 04, 2023 13:52 IST
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee turns 24 today, and the proud mum writes a heartfelt note to her daughter.

'Happpyyyyyy Birthday My First Love!!! Today my baby turns as old as I was, when I had her!!! I look on with great love & pride as she grows into this incredible person... one I can still hear saying "you are my destiny",' she writes.

'We love you Shona @reneesen47 Here's to your happiness always!!! #duggadugga #Alisah #Maa.'

 

Renee writes back: 'With each passing year I realise I have so much to be grateful for... As I turn twenty-four today, I want to have more courage and be kind...

'This life is God's greatest gift and to everyone in my life who fills it love, blessings, learning and goodness... thank you, I cherish each one of you!

'My Maa is as old as I am today in this picture... life comes a full circle!! to be your daughter is God's best blessing. Happy birthday to me. Here's to celebrating yourself every day.'

 

Just days ago, Sushmita revealed that Renee sang the song for the trailer of her new Web series Taali: 'Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya

'Her voice & my face... together in the trailer of Taali. I, of course, have goosebumps every time I listen to it!!!

'Thank you Shona, for choosing to be a part of this very special Tribute... and for doing it with so much love! you make me proud! Thank you all for the avalanche of love & inclusion with which you have received #Taali I am truly overwhelmed to say the least!!!

'A big shout out to @shreegaurisawant & our Transgender community for keeping the faith with so much courage! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.'

 

Sushmita, seen here with parents Subhra and Shubeer Sen and younger daughter Alisah, reveals her parenting mantras.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

