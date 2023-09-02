News
Jailer On Amazon Prime From...

Jailer On Amazon Prime From...

By SUBHASH K JHA
September 02, 2023 14:31 IST
IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Jailer.
 

Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming the recent blockbuster Jailer from Thursday, September 7.

Rajinikanth's action entertainer has emerged a massive success at the box-office, equally loved and enjoyed by audiences and critics alike.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia performs the song Kaavaalaa with Rajinikanth in Jailer.

IMAGE: Ramya Krishnan in Jailer.

The blockbuster is about retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers.

As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, Muthuvel's determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path.

IMAGE: Jackie Shroff in Jailer.

Says writer-director Nelson Dilipkumar, 'With Jailer we wanted to create an entertainer that would showcase Thalaivar in an out-an-out action role. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes.'

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUBHASH K JHA
