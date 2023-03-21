News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Rani Ke Do Anmol Ratan!

By Rediff Movies
March 21, 2023 09:41 IST
Karisma meets Maonj Bajpayee... Juhi wishes Alka Yagnik... Namrata enjoys a Parisian breakfast...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh wish Rani Mukerji on her birthday on March 21 and Arjun captions this picture, 'Mrs Chatterjee ke Do Anmol Ratan.'

Ranveer adds: 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Gunday!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor meets up with her Zubeidaa co-actor Manoj Bajpayee at a Masterclass in Retrospective with Shyam Benegal in Mumbai, hosted by Rediff.com Contributor Aseem Chhabra, and writes, 'When Zubeidaa reunited with Victor for a very special evening.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

'Happy Happy Birthday Alkaji... A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice, that made my songs famous.... truly indebted,' wishes Juhi Chawla.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde shares a mood from last December.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra takes a terrace picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone attends an event in Houston.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar shares a picture with daughter Sitara from Paris and writes, 'Early Parisian mornings look like this.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala wears her blues right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

Kunal Kapoor shares a picture from the sets and writes, 'मेहनत और मज़दूरी वाली मुस्कुराहट.'

Rediff Movies
