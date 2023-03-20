Hina Gets Bold At Awards Show

It wasn't gold, but black that dominated the red carpet at the Iconic Gold Awards in Mumbai.

Movie and telly stars looked glamorous as they made their way to the awards show, and were recognised for their talent.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Iconic Gold Awards/Twitter

Hina Khan gets her fashion on point as she arrives in a black gown with a plunging neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Iconic Gold Awards/Twitter

Richa Chadha adds blue gloves to her black gown, and we can't help but wonder why.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary deserves her Style Icon award.

Soon-to-be-mommy Gauahar Khan won the Best Female Performance Of The Year Award for her Web series, Shiksha Mandal, where she plays an honest cop.

Ankita Lokhande arrives with husband Vicky Jain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Iconic Gold Awards/Twitter

Tina Datta won wins the Most Popular Bigg Boss 16 Contestant prize.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Iconic Gold Awards/Twitter

Nikita Dutta won the Best Supporting Role award for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Iconic Gold Awards/Twitter

Karan Tacker, who plays IPS officer Amit Lodha in Khakee, won the Power Packed Performance of the Year award.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Iconic Gold Awards/Twitter

Rupali Ganguly won the Best Television Actress of the Year for her popular show Anupama.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Iconic Gold Awards/Twitter

Harshad Chopda won the Best Television Actor for the drama series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shiv Thakare may not have won Bigg Boss 16, but he won the award for the Most Famous Bigg Boss 16 Personality.

Karan Kundrra won two awards: Best Popular Actor and Best Stylish Man Of The Year.

Dheeraj Dhoopar was the Television Personality Of The Year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Iconic Gold Awards/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi goes floral.

Anjali Arora.

Pratik Sejpal.

Pallavi Joshi.

Palak Mucchal.

Sikandar Kher.

Faisal Malik.

Photographs Pradeep Bandekar