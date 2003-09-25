Neetu Kapoor recalls the day she became a RK bahu.

I got married at RK House. The sangeet and all other celebrations were also held at the house. But the wedding ceremony took place at the golf course in Chembur, Mumbai, because it was a very big affair. The entire film industry was invited.

My reception was at RK Studios. All other festivities -- and they went on for 20 days -- were at RK House. Did you know Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan performed at my wedding? That's when people got to know of him.

Papa [Raj Kapoor] had heard him casually somewhere and kept him in mind and invited him for my sangeet. He sang all night. The guests were stunned by his performance! The gaana bajaana [musical celebrations] went on for days.

I wore a lehenga bought from Delhi for the wedding. For the reception, Mummy [Krishna Raj Kapoor] had made me a sari in silver. The Moranis had organised the fireworks, which went on for half an hour. The entire area from RK House to the golf course was cordoned off.

There were so many gatecrashers at the reception. They were dressed well and were carrying packed gift boxes. The security men let them in thinking they were guests. Later, we found stones in the gift boxes.

I fainted at my wedding and so did my husband [Rishi Kapoor]. My lehenga was too heavy. Plus, there were too many people. It was too much for me to handle.

My husband fainted because he couldn't take the crowd. He fainted just before he was to climb on the ghodi [climbing the horse].

Neetu Kapoor spoke to Lata Khubchandani.