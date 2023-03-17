Meet Kareena's New Friends

Shriya becomes a flower girl... Jacqueline shares a throwback pic... Harshvardhan makes a run for it...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor goes on an African safari with her family and makes new friends: 'What you doin? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Oh, here's another one!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar becomes a flower girl as she travels to Malaysia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares a picture from Finland and says, 'Say cheese while you freeze.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez looks back at her performance at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

After finishing his shoot in Azerbaijan, Aayush Sharma takes his wife Arpita Khan to Geneva, Switzerland, and writes, 'Great Weather, Delicious Food, Stunning Sunset but above all, Perfect Company.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane shoots for his ninth film and says, 'Super cold here in #Liverpool.'