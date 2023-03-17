Meet Kareena's New Friends

Shriya becomes a flower girl... Jacqueline shares a throwback pic... Harshvardhan makes a run for it...
Kareena Kapoor goes on an African safari with her family and makes new friends: 'What you doin? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends...'
Oh, here's another one!
Shriya Pilgaonkar becomes a flower girl as she travels to Malaysia.
Rakul Singh shares a picture from Finland and says, 'Say cheese while you freeze.'
Jacqueline Fernandez looks back at her performance at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in Dubai.
After finishing his shoot in Azerbaijan, Aayush Sharma takes his wife Arpita Khan to Geneva, Switzerland, and writes, 'Great Weather, Delicious Food, Stunning Sunset but above all, Perfect Company.'
Harshvardhan Rane shoots for his ninth film and says, 'Super cold here in #Liverpool.'