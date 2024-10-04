Meet Bollywood's Perfect Couple

Raashii goes gray... Kriti welcomes her birthday month... Neha celebrates her 'superhero'...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor takes a selfie with wife Mira Rajput.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'Graycious me is grayteful for this suit!' puns Raashii Khanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'Hello October! Birthday month is here and the excitement is on Does your birthday month excite you!?' asks Kriti Kharbanda who will celebrate her birthday on October 29.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi gives advice, 'If everything around seems dark, look again, U may be the light.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha wears a 'not so little black dress'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Say cheers to Amyra Dastur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor makes Paris her catwalk.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra explores New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia shares a family photograph with husband Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr and birthday boy, son Guriq, and writes 'Your contagious smile, your infectious energy, your unlimited love, your everlasting hugs, your curiosity to learn new things and your ability to believe that there's a superhero in each one of us, starting with you ... never ceases to amaze me....

'Happy birthday our baby boy ... @guriqdhupiabedi I love you beyond words ... Your crazy mama who is crazy about you.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com