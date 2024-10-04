News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Meet Bollywood's Perfect Couple

Meet Bollywood's Perfect Couple

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 04, 2024 10:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Raashii goes gray... Kriti welcomes her birthday month... Neha celebrates her 'superhero'...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor takes a selfie with wife Mira Rajput.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'Graycious me is grayteful for this suit!' puns Raashii Khanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'Hello October! Birthday month is here and the excitement is on Does your birthday month excite you!?' asks Kriti Kharbanda who will celebrate her birthday on October 29.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi gives advice, 'If everything around seems dark, look again, U may be the light.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha wears a 'not so little black dress'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Say cheers to Amyra Dastur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor makes Paris her catwalk.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra explores New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia shares a family photograph with husband Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr and birthday boy, son Guriq, and writes 'Your contagious smile, your infectious energy, your unlimited love, your everlasting hugs, your curiosity to learn new things and your ability to believe that there's a superhero in each one of us, starting with you ... never ceases to amaze me....

'Happy birthday our baby boy ... @guriqdhupiabedi I love you beyond words ... Your crazy mama who is crazy about you.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Meenakshi Seshadri Returned To India!
Why Meenakshi Seshadri Returned To India!
Dance To These Songs This Navratri
Dance To These Songs This Navratri
An Intimate Video Is All Set To Release
An Intimate Video Is All Set To Release
Navratri, Day 2: Rashmi, Rakul Look Gorgeous In Green
Navratri, Day 2: Rashmi, Rakul Look Gorgeous In Green
Europa PIX: Maguire to Manchester United's rescue
Europa PIX: Maguire to Manchester United's rescue
Delhi drug bust: Police says kingpin has Cong links
Delhi drug bust: Police says kingpin has Cong links
Is Wartime A Good Time to Invest?
Is Wartime A Good Time to Invest?

More like this

Itna Sara Gold!

Itna Sara Gold!

'I Never Once Doubted Dilip Sahib'

'I Never Once Doubted Dilip Sahib'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances