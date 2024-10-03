Itna Sara Gold!

Rashmika says 'I love you'... Rekha floors Sayani... Kriti plays Do Patti...
Sara Ali Khan glitters in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla gold ensemble, and they explain the outfit: 'The Eternal Glamour of Gold Sara Ali Khan wears the 'Byzantine' gown hand-embroidered with large multicolour stones uplifted with an abundance of golden beads. The gown is paired with a ruffled Gota shrug that most fabulously expresses Abu Sandeep's maximal design philosophy.'
'Since I am the only one who can make a heart in a million ways. Here are some for you, reminding you all how much I loveeeee youuuuu,' Rashmika Mandanna sends a love note.
Chitrangda Singh takes the perfect selfie and wonders, 'Who needs a photographer.'
Kriti Sanon starts promoting her new film Do Patti, which releases this month on Netflix.
'Stretch. Pose. Stretch. Repeat,' says Diana Penty.
Priyanka Chopra shares a picture from London.
'If u don't like the rules, break the damn book': Kajolm akes her statement for the day.
Aahana Kumra dresses accordingly at the Wat Arun temple in Thailand.
It's been three years since Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been a couple, and they celebrate it on social media.
Just back from a holiday, Mouni Roy misses the Maldives already.
Athiya Shetty wants to show off her bag.
Arshad Warsi shares a picture with wife Maria Goretti in Abu Dhabi and writes, 'Sometimes, we do dress up... I'm wearing my own clothes Maria had to borrow her's.'
Sayani Gupta writes about her first meeting with Rekha at a screening, and then again in Abu Dhabi, where the diva captivated her audience with a 20-minute performance.
'In all these years, the only person I wanted to meet at least once, was Rekha. She is what beauty, grace, charisma, character, an artist, performer stands for, for me,' Sayani writes.
'The first time I met her, recently at a screening.. she was sitting three seats away from me & after a lot of courage building, I went & said hi to her. We spoke for a bit & I quickly came back to my seat as there were many people wanting to speak with her.
'All I told her was that my mother loves her & her films were the only Hindi films allowed in my house.. and I fell in love with her when I was a baby. She called me back next to her again as the screen was about to go dark, took my hand.. and asked me to convey her love to my mother.
'As I was going to leave again, she touched my face & said.. you have stunning skin.. You are so beautiful.
'I don't think any compliment will ever top this one! This time at IIFA, I wasn't sure if she'll recognise me in the craziness of the green carpet before her performance.. she saw me & said, 'Come, let me give you a hug.. I love you! Pray for my performance!'
'Well, she was a dream. She will always be the ultimate dream.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com