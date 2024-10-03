Itna Sara Gold!

Rashmika says 'I love you'... Rekha floors Sayani... Kriti plays Do Patti...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan glitters in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla gold ensemble, and they explain the outfit: 'The Eternal Glamour of Gold Sara Ali Khan wears the 'Byzantine' gown hand-embroidered with large multicolour stones uplifted with an abundance of golden beads. The gown is paired with a ruffled Gota shrug that most fabulously expresses Abu Sandeep's maximal design philosophy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Since I am the only one who can make a heart in a million ways. Here are some for you, reminding you all how much I loveeeee youuuuu,' Rashmika Mandanna sends a love note.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh takes the perfect selfie and wonders, 'Who needs a photographer.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon starts promoting her new film Do Patti, which releases this month on Netflix.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

'Stretch. Pose. Stretch. Repeat,' says Diana Penty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture from London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'If u don't like the rules, break the damn book': Kajolm akes her statement for the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra dresses accordingly at the Wat Arun temple in Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

It's been three years since Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been a couple, and they celebrate it on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Just back from a holiday, Mouni Roy misses the Maldives already.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty wants to show off her bag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arshad Warsi/Instagram

Arshad Warsi shares a picture with wife Maria Goretti in Abu Dhabi and writes, 'Sometimes, we do dress up... I'm wearing my own clothes Maria had to borrow her's.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta writes about her first meeting with Rekha at a screening, and then again in Abu Dhabi, where the diva captivated her audience with a 20-minute performance.

'In all these years, the only person I wanted to meet at least once, was Rekha. She is what beauty, grace, charisma, character, an artist, performer stands for, for me,' Sayani writes.

'The first time I met her, recently at a screening.. she was sitting three seats away from me & after a lot of courage building, I went & said hi to her. We spoke for a bit & I quickly came back to my seat as there were many people wanting to speak with her.

'All I told her was that my mother loves her & her films were the only Hindi films allowed in my house.. and I fell in love with her when I was a baby. She called me back next to her again as the screen was about to go dark, took my hand.. and asked me to convey her love to my mother.

'As I was going to leave again, she touched my face & said.. you have stunning skin.. You are so beautiful.

'I don't think any compliment will ever top this one! This time at IIFA, I wasn't sure if she'll recognise me in the craziness of the green carpet before her performance.. she saw me & said, 'Come, let me give you a hug.. I love you! Pray for my performance!'

'Well, she was a dream. She will always be the ultimate dream.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com