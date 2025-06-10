How Shilpa Celebrated Her 50th Birthday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 'gold' birthday in Croatia, and shared her happy pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Can you believe Shilpa just turned 50?

Husband Raj Kundra was at hand to throw her a blockbuster birthday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Shilpa writes, '...And it was a BLAST! Surrounded by unconditional love. @onlyrajkundra you are a star Only gratitude in my heart for you, for the surprises and for all the memories.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

The happy couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Their children Viaan and Samisha join in to celebrate with mummy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa's mother Sunanda and sister Shamita were on board too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Here is Shilpa with Raj's parents, Usha Rani and Bal Krishan Kundra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Like Shilpa writes, it was a blast!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa and her girl gang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

And here's the bro squad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita gets touristy in Croatia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

And indulges in ice-cream.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff