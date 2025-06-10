HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » How Shilpa Celebrated Her 50th Birthday

How Shilpa Celebrated Her 50th Birthday

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 10, 2025 11:07 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 'gold' birthday in Croatia, and shared her happy pictures on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Can you believe Shilpa just turned 50?

Husband Raj Kundra was at hand to throw her a blockbuster birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Shilpa writes, '...And it was a BLAST! Surrounded by unconditional love. @onlyrajkundra you are a star Only gratitude in my heart for you, for the surprises and for all the memories.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

The happy couple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Their children Viaan and Samisha join in to celebrate with mummy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa's mother Sunanda and sister Shamita were on board too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Here is Shilpa with Raj's parents, Usha Rani and Bal Krishan Kundra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Like Shilpa writes, it was a blast!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa and her girl gang.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

And here's the bro squad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita gets touristy in Croatia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

And indulges in ice-cream.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Sonam Has The Energy Of A 20 Year Old'
'Sonam Has The Energy Of A 20 Year Old'
Ram Charan At Akhil-Zainab's Reception
Ram Charan At Akhil-Zainab's Reception
Shilpa Shetty's Top 10 Songs
Shilpa Shetty's Top 10 Songs
Your Favourite Housefull Film? VOTE!
Your Favourite Housefull Film? VOTE!
10 Times Sonam Kapoor Looked Wow
10 Times Sonam Kapoor Looked Wow

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Did You Know These Actresses Are 50+?

webstory image 2

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

webstory image 3

10 Fave Tastes Of India

VIDEOS

Full of Freshness! Kashmir's cherry harvesting in full swing3:58

Full of Freshness! Kashmir's cherry harvesting in full swing

'Zinda Jalaya Jaaye': Raja Raghuvanshi's mother demands capital punishment for Sonam5:47

'Zinda Jalaya Jaaye': Raja Raghuvanshi's mother demands...

Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur city1:06

Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur city

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD