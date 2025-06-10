How Shilpa Celebrated Her 50th Birthday

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 'gold' birthday in Croatia, and shared her happy pictures on social media.
Can you believe Shilpa just turned 50?
Husband Raj Kundra was at hand to throw her a blockbuster birthday.
Sharing pictures, Shilpa writes, '...And it was a BLAST! Surrounded by unconditional love. @onlyrajkundra you are a star Only gratitude in my heart for you, for the surprises and for all the memories.'
The happy couple.
Their children Viaan and Samisha join in to celebrate with mummy.
Shilpa's mother Sunanda and sister Shamita were on board too.
Here is Shilpa with Raj's parents, Usha Rani and Bal Krishan Kundra.
Like Shilpa writes, it was a blast!
Shilpa and her girl gang.
And here's the bro squad.
Shamita gets touristy in Croatia.
And indulges in ice-cream.
