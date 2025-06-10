HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What This Actor Shares With SRK

By MAYUR SANAP
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 10, 2025 13:04 IST

'I knew nobody would randomly pick me and say you are a hero.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumedh Mudgalkar/Instagram

Sumedh Mudgalkar was in Class 5 when he decided to become an actor.

He started preparing right away, and took what he thought the next obvious step was: Learn dancing.

He started his acting journey a decade ago, with television, and later transitioned into films. He worked in both mediums across Hindi and Marathi.

The turning point in his career was the celebrated daily soap, RadhaKrishn, where he played Lord Krishna.

IMAGE: Sumedh Mudgalkar as Sebi in Hai Junoon! Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumedh Mudgalkar/Instagram

Sumedh's years of dance experience came in handy in his latest OTT show Hai Junoon!, where he plays dreamer and hustler Sebi, representing a dance group called The Misfits.

Like Sebi, Sumedh exudes the same drive and grit as he continues to navigate his way through the "highly-competitive" film industry. But there's also this imperturbable, chilled-out vibe to this young actor that’s apparent from his grounded and confident approach to what he speaks.

"I knew that nobody would randomly pick me and say you are a hero. I was not that handsome or magnificent a personality. Then I told myself that if this is not what you have, then you must at least have something that you have control over and that is my skillset," Sumedh tells strong>Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

Watch Sumedh as he talks about his acting journey, dealing with typecasting, and his 'flex' for having the same birthdate as Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch the full interview here:

Video edited by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

MAYUR SANAP
