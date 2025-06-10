Meet The Rs 2,000-3,000 Crore Actor

'None of us are Rs 2,000 or 3,000 crore guys. She's the one who has beat us.'

"Generally, we get songs where the boy is heartbroken; you have the male perspective on songs. This is a female perspective; a fun take on heartbreak," Rashmika Mandanna says at the song launch of Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum from her upcoming film, Kuberaa.

The Telugu film also features Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil, and Rashmika can't stop gushing about them.

"I love Nag sir," she says.

"This is the second time I've got an opportunity to work with him. I'm so fascinated by him! Nag sir complimented me after watching the dubbing and that made me happy."

She discusses Dhanush next: "We had such a fantastic experience shooting for this film! And some weird experiences too, like shooting in dump yards and garbage trucks. But every experience teaches you something."

In case you're wondering why the duo needed to shoot in dump yards, Dhanush explains, "I play a beggar."

Dhanush is all praise for Director Shekhar Kammula: "He narrated just 20 minutes. I loved his energy, his positivity, his approach, his honesty towards making films. During the making of a movie, some moments stay with you forever. Like Rashmika and I shot in a dump yard for about six-seven hours.

"I read so many things that said it would be a big challenge. We were wearing masks," he says.

"But to see another part of the world that you are not exposed to... You are always in your comfort zone, some of us are very protected. But I come from humble beginnings and today, I am here by God's grace. To go back and see that world again was enlightening and nostalgic. I am thankful to this film for so many reasons and taking me back to my childhood is one of them," Dhanush adds.

"Right from the beginning of my career, from Shiva, Khuda Gawah, Criminal, Zakhm and Angarey and also my dubbed films have been accepted so well in the north. I deeply appreciate it," Nagarjuna says.

He showers praise on Jim Sarbh, and says, "It was outstanding shooting with him. My God, this man is impossible! He kept me on my toes and was saying Telugu dialogues even better than me! This man is incredible."

Jim returns the compliment and says, "Most of my scenes were with Nag sir and I loved it. He made me feel so comfortable and relaxed. I was saying my lines in Telugu, which I do not usually speak. I knew I was with an enormously talented star, and he never made me feel that way at all. He made me feel like he was just another player on the scene, and that we needed to do the scene as best as possible."

Nagarjuna makes an important observation about Rashmika: "See her filmography in the last three years, it's outstanding! None of us are the Rs 2,000 or 3,000 crore guys. She's the one who has beat all of us."

Dalip Tahil voices everyone's thoughts when he talks about 65-year-old Nagarjuna: "I met Nagarjuna about 30 years ago. When I saw him on the sets again, he hadn't aged even one day."

Kuberaa releases on June 20.