Meet Angad's Wonderwoman

Urvashi gets a lakh roses...Manushi shares a throwback picture... Shriya goes red...
Angad Bedi takes his wife Neha Dhupia to the Maldives to bring in her 44th birthday.
He writes, 'Happy birthday to my wonderwoman.. to the mother of our beautiful children.. to the home-maker.. to the one who keeps it all together!!! To the most beautiful woman in the universe.. i love you.'
Urvashi Rautela, who was hospitalised for an injury, receives '1 LAC 1,00,000 LUXURY ROSES FROM MY DIEHARD FANS WISHING SPEEDY RECOVERY #ILOVEUALL'
Manushi Chhillar shares a throwback picture from her Italian holiday and writes, 'Decisions, decisions, decisions... my holiday dilemma isn't the destination, it's which pair of sunglasses will make the trip.'
Shriya Saran looks gorgeous in red.
Niddhi Agerwal's stunning photoshoot.
Want to play peekaboo with Karisma Kapoor?
Neha Sharma enjoys a drink in Chicago.
Barkha Bisht is 'just normalising being out on a regular day in a saree!'
'Don’t be Basic!' instructs Randeep Hooda.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com