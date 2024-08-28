News
Meet Angad's Wonderwoman

Meet Angad's Wonderwoman

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 28, 2024 09:23 IST
Urvashi gets a lakh roses...Manushi shares a throwback picture... Shriya goes red...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bhishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

Angad Bedi takes his wife Neha Dhupia to the Maldives to bring in her 44th birthday.

He writes, 'Happy birthday to my wonderwoman.. to the mother of our beautiful children.. to the home-maker.. to the one who keeps it all together!!! To the most beautiful woman in the universe.. i love you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela, who was hospitalised for an injury, receives '1 LAC 1,00,000 LUXURY ROSES FROM MY DIEHARD FANS WISHING SPEEDY RECOVERY #ILOVEUALL'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar shares a throwback picture from her Italian holiday and writes, 'Decisions, decisions, decisions... my holiday dilemma isn't the destination, it's which pair of sunglasses will make the trip.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran looks gorgeous in red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niddhi Agerwal/Instagram

Niddhi Agerwal's stunning photoshoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Want to play peekaboo with Karisma Kapoor?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma enjoys a drink in Chicago.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Bisht/Instagram

Barkha Bisht is 'just normalising being out on a regular day in a saree!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

'Don’t be Basic!' instructs Randeep Hooda.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
Bipasha's Adorable Moment With Devi

Bipasha's Adorable Moment With Devi

'I'm Forever In Awe Of Karan Johar'

'I'm Forever In Awe Of Karan Johar'

