'I'm Forever In Awe Of Karan Johar'

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina wrap up the shoot of Vasan Bala's film Jigra in Singapore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

After The Archies, Vedang Raina is looking forward to his next film, Jigra, opposite Alia Bhatt.

"As soon as I read the script of Jigra, I knew this character would take a lot from me and I feel like the shooting experience was a journey that completely changed me," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"I don't want to give away too much about the film or my character but it was the most challenging emotional experience of my life and the lessons I've learned from it are invaluable."

Vedang feels the two films are very different from each other.

"It made me realise how two different schools of thought can be genius at the same time," he says.

"It definitely took some getting used to and I had to tweak my approach towards certain things on Jigra's set. But when you're working with someone like Vasan (Bala, director) sir, you feel like you're a part of something special. It's just his genius."

"It's a very different feeling this time around. I was in a daze the first time, clueless about most things. Also, The Archies was on OTT. Jigra is a theatrical release, so it's a whole new world for me."

IMAGE: The Jigra poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

"Getting Jigra was a bizarre feat," he adds.

"I had just started meeting with directors and producers and it was about being at the right place at the right time. There's something that probably Karan (Johar) sir or Vasan Bala sir or Alia saw in me in that they thought I was the right choice for this character.

"There's no greater feeling in the world than when you hear Karan Johar say that he saw the spark in me. To give me this kind of an opportunity at this stage in my career, all I can do is thank him a million times and that isn't enough either."

Vedang is all praise for his Jigra co-star Alia Bhatt: "Working with Alia was overwhelming at the start but from our first scene together, she made it so easy for me. She's such a sweetheart. She gives you so much to work with as an actor and is supportive as a co-star.

"Working with her made me realise why she is where she is and now, I'm a bigger fan of hers now.

"I'm forever in awe of Karan Johar. He's so sharp and has the greatest understanding as a producer of how everything works. But you can see genuine passion and love for film. A great eye for things that you and I might miss."

"There's really the kindest soul hidden inside this genius businessman and he puts full faith in everyone involved in bringing the film to life."