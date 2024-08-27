'Till my wife called me up one day and said, "Hey, we need food on the table".'

Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera and Mayur Sanap bring back interesting moments from the Thangalaan launch in Mumbai.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Chiyaan Vikram and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

As the barriers of language have gone down and audiences want to see cinema from every part of India, the makers of the Tamil film Thangalaan took the opportunity to present the Hindi version of their film after its positive box office reception across the southern states.

The lead stars Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu and acclaimed film-maker Pa Ranjith came together to turn the announcement into a star-studded affair in Mumbai.

"Thank you for accepting us here," Vikram addresses the media with a gleaming smile.

"It's amazing that Bombay has so many films happening here and yet when I entered this room to see that smile on your face, the excitement to take pictures and videos, that's something I am really not going to forget. It is memorable that you guys take cinema so seriously."

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith.

When Vikram was asked what prompted him to take up such a difficult role, the actor joked it was "for the money", only to make it clear, "No, I am kidding."

"I have done films for free too, when I was less ambitious till my wife called me up one day and said, 'Hey, we need food on the table'. So it changed after that," Vikram laughs and continues, "I loved acting since I was in third grade and have always wanted to act."

"Cinema has always been my passion, my dream. Every time I do a role, I try to do something that's very far from me. Thangalaan is just another repercussion of that want."

Vikram hails Thangalaan as his "super, super special film" and shares that this is one film he would like to show his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The actor is known for wacky get-ups and undergoing extreme physical transformations for his roles as seen in films like Pithamagan, Anniyan (Aparichit) and Iru Mugan. To embody his character of a tribal in Thangalaan, Vikram said he grew his hair, lost significant body weight and sported a loincloth for the maximum runtime of the film.

WATCH: Vikram talks about his physical and mental preparation for Thangalaan.

Set against the backdrop of gold mines of 19th century Karnataka, Thangalaan revolves around a courageous tribal leader, played by Vikram, who goes against the British to protect his community and ancestral land from exploitation.

Talking about the thematic representation of the film and its significance, Ranjith explains, "I love magical realism. I read a lot of novels by Gabriel García Márquez but never used that in my films before. This is the first time I am using it in this movie."

"Thangalaan has elements of mythology and historical events. I wanted to use the magical realism to connect with the audience through a mythological story."

Parvathy plays Gangamma, who is Vikram's wife and mother of their five children. She said it was a very challenging shoot for her as they shot at real locations under harsh conditions.

WATCH: Parvathy shares her experience of shooting for Thangalaan

During the press event, Parvathy expressed her adulation for "Aamchi Mumbai", a city, she revealed, she had shifted to before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and things became "difficult".

Talking about her experience of working in Bollywood, Parvathy fondly remembered Irrfan Khan, with whom she was paired in her Hindi debut Qarib Qarib Singlle.

When quizzed if she found any similarities between Vikram and Irrfan, Parvathy took a brief moment to reflect on the question and said it's their "generosity" as co-stars that she found very special.

WATCH: Parvathy draws similarities between Vikram and Irrfan

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Chiyaan Vikram, Pa Ranjith and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Pa Ranjith, who is known for exploring socio-political themes and packing poignant messages in his films such as Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, said he wants to use cinema as a medium to address caste issues in the country and Thangalaan marks his efforts in the same direction.

"The caste problem is everywhere in India. I am affected by the system," the film-maker says. "I understood in my childhood and what Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted to tell modern India. I followed him and wanted to discuss this through my art. I don't want to only entertain people; I want to try to enlighten them through my films."

Thangalaan is making waves in South India since its Independence Day release. The Hindi dubbed version will open in cinemas on September 6.