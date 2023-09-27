News
Manushi's Day Out In London

Manushi's Day Out In London

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 27, 2023 09:29 IST
Nimrat prays at the Golden Temple... Look who Kapil Sharma bumped into on a flight! ...Mouni romances in Paris...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar wears her flowers as she walks the streets of London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar is also enjoying her day in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur visits Chandigarh for Times Fashion Week; she was the showstopper for Designer Wrickie Angrish.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar explore Paris together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma slips into a bikini in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur worships at the Golden Temple over the weekend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor experiences a Starry, Starry Night in Lucknow.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala learns to cook Spanish food in Kathmandu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor gets traditional in Jaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma bumps into Anurag Kashyap, Sushmita Sen and Mahima Chaudhry on a flight and writes, 'Journey is beautiful when people around you r beautiful.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana says, 'Thanks Chicago South Asian Film Festival for rewarding my little efforts in Jubilee'.

REDIFF MOVIES
EXCLUSIVE! Daughter Devina On DevSaab
Who's Who In The Archies
Hello Mrs And Mr Chadha!
SEBI And The Menace Of Finfluencers
Asiad Cricket: Nepal's Dipendra breaks Yuvraj's record
'I have no problem with Shashi Tharoor'
What Saiyami Can't Resist
