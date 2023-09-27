Manushi's Day Out In London

Nimrat prays at the Golden Temple... Look who Kapil Sharma bumped into on a flight! ...Mouni romances in Paris...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar wears her flowers as she walks the streets of London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar is also enjoying her day in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur visits Chandigarh for Times Fashion Week; she was the showstopper for Designer Wrickie Angrish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar explore Paris together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma slips into a bikini in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur worships at the Golden Temple over the weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor experiences a Starry, Starry Night in Lucknow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala learns to cook Spanish food in Kathmandu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor gets traditional in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma bumps into Anurag Kashyap, Sushmita Sen and Mahima Chaudhry on a flight and writes, 'Journey is beautiful when people around you r beautiful.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana says, 'Thanks Chicago South Asian Film Festival for rewarding my little efforts in Jubilee'.