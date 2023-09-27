Manushi's Day Out In London

Nimrat prays at the Golden Temple... Look who Kapil Sharma bumped into on a flight! ...Mouni romances in Paris...
Manushi Chhillar wears her flowers as she walks the streets of London.
Mithila Palkar is also enjoying her day in London.
Amyra Dastur visits Chandigarh for Times Fashion Week; she was the showstopper for Designer Wrickie Angrish.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar explore Paris together.
Neha Sharma slips into a bikini in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Nimrat Kaur worships at the Golden Temple over the weekend.
Karisma Kapoor experiences a Starry, Starry Night in Lucknow.
Manisha Koirala learns to cook Spanish food in Kathmandu.
Pooja Gor gets traditional in Jaipur.
Kapil Sharma bumps into Anurag Kashyap, Sushmita Sen and Mahima Chaudhry on a flight and writes, 'Journey is beautiful when people around you r beautiful.'
Aparshakti Khurana says, 'Thanks Chicago South Asian Film Festival for rewarding my little efforts in Jubilee'.