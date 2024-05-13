Was Karn Sharma's The Best Catch? Vote!

IMAGE: The Delhi Capitals-Royal Challengers Bengaluru contest had its share of stunning efforts and dropped catches. Photographs: BCCI

Dropped catches cost the Delhi Capitals two crucial points. Playing in their away game in Bengaluru, Delhi went down to a resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the hosts picked up their fifth win on the trot.

In a match where 13 catches were picked up, the Capitals endured a tough phase, dropping four catches in 10 deliveries! Amidst these forgettable moments, there were some stellar catches on display.

Abhishek Porel

He had a busy day behind the wickets as he picked up two catches and was instrumental in a run out. Porel's glovework came into play early as he joined forces with Ishant Sharma to end Virat Kohli's fiery start.

The star RCB batter, playing his 250th IPL match, had gotten off to a brisk start, racing to 27 off 13, with three big sixes and a boundary.

After bearing the brunt of Kohli's early onslaught Ishant bowled a beauty, which Kohli nicked to 'keeper Porel.

Porel was made to work for his second one. Mahipal Lomror skied Khaleel Ahmed's fullish length delivery. With three fielders converging underneath it, Khaleel held his breath.

Porel, who ran back, called the catch, but almost over-ran it. Porel ended up collecting it over his head as Khaleel looked relieved.

On the final ball, Porel and Mukesh Kumar paired up to run out Mohammed Siraj.

Axar Patel

The DC skipper endured a mixed day in office. While he was guilty of dropping two catches, he made amends by picking up two catches.

But the drops may have outweighed his effort on the field. Both Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar survived twice, but their luck ran out as Axar got his act together.

Shortly after Patidar brought up his half-century, Rasikh Salam handed DC the breakthrough as their stand-in skipper timed the jump perfectly to pull off a good catch. Patidar flat-batted a hard-length delivery from Salam, and Axar running to his right, timed his jump to grab the ball with both hands.

Two drops and two saves for Axar who picked up another catch in the 15th over. Once again, Axar plucked out another catch at cover as the hard-hitting Will Jacks was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks' catching skills were put to the test very early into the chase. After Jake Fraser-McGurk got off the mark with a cracking six, David Warner looked to join the party. But the veteran Australian opener, looking to slog sweep Swapnil Singh on only the fourth delivery of the chase, was picked up by Jacks at wide long on.

Jacks picked up a second catch when Cameron Green ended Rasikh Salam's stay at the crease. With Axar looking to rebuild DC's chase along with Salam, Green broke the stand as Rasikh holed out to Jacks at long on.

Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma picked up a brilliant running catch to send Shai Hope back to the dugout.

With Hope and Axar frustrating the RCB bowlers, Lockie Ferguson came to the hosts' rescue. In the 10th over, Hope looked to smash a full toss delivery towards square leg but ended up mistiming it.

Karn, who came running in from deep mid wicket, covered a lot of ground, and then avoiding collision with Mahipal Lomror, who came in from mid on, he completed a brilliant diving effort to pick up the crucial catch.

Faf du Plessis

The RCB skipper picked up the most important catch as his effort ended DC captain Axar Patel's knock. With Axar threatening to take the match away from the hosts with a solid half-century, Yash Dayal ensnared Patel.

With the pace off, Axar looking to drag it over cover point, got a thick outside edge and du Plessis running backwards completed the catch as he went rolling down on the ground.

