What Makes This Film So Special For Sharmila Tagore

IMAGE: Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore in Paap Aur Punya.

Writer-Director Prayag Raj, who passed away on September 23, was a prolific artiste. He scripted a majority of Manmohan Desai's films including Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Roti, Dharam-Veer, Amar Akbar Anthony and Parvarish.

Prayag also directed 10 films, but none of them were very successful.

One of his early directorials was Paap Aur Punya in 1974, which starred Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore.

Sharmilaji, who is currently in London, recalls her association with Prayag Raj and tells Subhash K Jha, "I didn't know he was gone until you told me. He had a full life. He wrote many hit films for Manmohan Desai and others. I recall the one month outdoor shooting in Jaipur of Paap Aur Punya which he directed.

"The film was not a success, but I recall it with fondness because we had so much fun. Shashi's family was there. My husband and Saif, who was just a toddler, were there. There was a (man named) Tiger, who accompanied Shashi. I still don't know what his real name was. (It was Shashi's cousin 'Tiger' Kapoor)."

Sharmila reveals that Saif grew very attached to Shashi Kapoor.

"In one sequence, Shashi gets beaten by goons. Saif toddled into the frame to rescue his Shashi Uncle from these bad people since no one else was doing the needful!"

Amidst a good laugh, Sharmila adds, "Shashi and I would be shooting while the two families explored the areas nearby. Shashi's wife Jennifer and his sister-in-law Felicity (Kendal, the well-known British actress) were there. Felicity would organise all kinds of fun adventures for the children."

There were hardships, though.

"This was the first film where I had to do some daring stunts. I played this brave bold girl called Jugni. In one sequence, I had to jump off a high place with a briefcase in my hand. I thought it would be easy, but it was quite tough."

"In another sequence, Prayag asked me to slide down an iron rod. I refused. I realised doing stunts needed a lot of preparation."

About Prayag Raj's relative non-success as a director, Sharmilaji says, "I guess one doesn't have to succeed in another domain of cinema just because you are successful on one area. Sachin Bhowmick was another very successful screenwriter, but his directorial Raja Rani with Rajesh Khanna and me was not a success."

She mourns for the loss, but she also celebrates his life.

"Prayag lived long and was very successful. He was not in good health for the last 10 years. Lucky are those who go peacefully in their sleep. It is not easy for those who have suffer in their last years, as those close to them also have to suffer."